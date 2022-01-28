Cuban singer Suylén Milanés, daughter of Pablo Milanés, is in serious condition

Singer and music producer Suylen Milanés Benett, daughter of the legendary Cuban singer-songwriter Paul Milanes, is admitted in serious condition to a hospital in Havana after suffering a stroke, they confirmed to CyberCuba family sources.

Suylén, 50, was hospitalized this Thursday afternoon at the National Institute of Neurology and Neurosurgery, in Vedado, where she remains in critical condition, with severe brain damage and a reserved prognosis.

Suylén is one of the three daughters that Pablo Milanés had with Yolanda Benett, the muse who inspired the song “Yolanda”, emblematic theme in the Cuban and Latin American songbook.

Founder of the Eyeife Festival in 2017, Suylén has developed tireless work as a defender of the fusion of electronic sounds with Cuban musical genres, and as a promoter of alternative music in Cuba.

The singer, general director of PM Records, took part in the preparations for the fifth edition of Eyeife, which was held for the second time virtually in Havana, from December 9 to 12. In 2020, she created the SOMOS group, with the purpose of making visible the female presence in the Cuban music industry and rescuing alternative aspects within the national sphere. The group won the Cuerda Viva Festival award for best rock band last year.

Graduated in Singing and Choral Direction at the “Amadeo Roldán” Conservatory in Havana, Suylén began in the artistic world at the age of 16, influenced by the family’s musical heritage.

“My father was a great example for my development as a singer and as an artist,” the singer declared in a 2017 interview. In the early 1990s, he was the singer of the Monte de Espuma group, directed by the late musician Mario Dali. , to then embark on his career as a soloist. She was also a vocalist for the group Tesis de Menta.

In her career as a singer, she has frequently shared Cuban and international stages during her father’s concerts, and with her sisters Lynn and Haydee Milanes. Her twin sister Liam is a music producer and lives in Madrid.

Pablo Milanés, who will be 79 years old in a few days, is currently on tour “days of light”which has taken it to stages in the United States, Portugal and Spain since the end of 2021.