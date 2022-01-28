Defying the bear market, this automated strategy is up 15% so far in 2022

Let’s be frank: being in a bear market sucks deeply as a cryptocurrency trader. Most of the strategies that work when everything is green lead to losses. Increasing the value of a portfolio requires twice the work for half the progress. The uncertainty about how long the market will remain inactive is exhausting. During these times, making use of all available tools that can improve traders’ decision making is key to success.

One such tool is the Score VORTECS™, an algorithmic indicator available to Cointelegraph Markets Pro subscribers that is designed to use historical data on the performance of crypto assets to determine whether their current conditions are bullish, bearish, or neutral.

The Score can be used creatively in an infinite number of ways, but a hypothetical strategy based on detecting the strongest historical analogies massively outperformed both Bitcoin (BTC), which has lost 25% of its value during the first month of 2022, as well as the aggregated altcoin market, whose losses are comparable. This strategy, called “Buy 90/Sell 70”, returned a 15% profit between January 1 and January 27.

What does Buy 90/Sell 70 mean?

The most important thing about the test strategies based on Score VORTECS™ is that they are not intended to be directly replicated by human traders. Rather, they serve as a tool to assess the overall efficiency of the model over a period of time.

The exchanges that report this strategy occur on a server rather than an actual exchange. There can be dozens of them per day, and the test portfolio is rebalanced according to a formula after each trade. Still, the results these tests generate can provide a compelling picture of the algorithm’s performance.

The way the indicator works is as follows: the higher the Score VORTECS™, the more confident the model is that observed conditions are bullish for a currency, based on historical precedent. Conventionally, a score of 80 is interpreted as high confidence in the prospect’s optimism. Such scores are seen frequently, with around 50 instances in an average week.

Scores of 90 and above are much rarer; normally, there are only a few cases each week. What they do indicate is that in the past, the observed setup of trading conditions reliably displayed before dramatic price spikes.. The Buy 90/Sell 70 strategy means buying each asset whose VORTECS™ score reaches 90 and selling it once it falls below 70. If the testing algorithm already has another asset at the time of the next 90, the portfolio is rebalanced so that it has all qualified assets in equal proportions.

How has 2022 gone?

Throughout January 2022, a total of 18 crypto assets reached a VORTECS™ Score of 90. One of them was the Voyager Token (VGX), shown below, which reached the threshold on January 25 against a price of USD 1.76 (red circle on the chart). Before the asset score went below 70, the price rose to $1.87. In the hours that followed, it rose further to $2.07, but that additional gain would not be accounted for in the 90/70 results.

Score VORTECS™ (green/grey) vs. VGX price, January. 20–27. Fountain: Cointelegraph Markets Pro.

Assets that achieve a VORTECS™ Score of 90 tend to be more resistant than most other currencies to negative trends that exist in the broader market. Thanks to their extremely healthy individual conditions, these tokens generated an average gain of 5% within seven days of reaching the ultra-high score in 2021.

Of course, strong Score VORTECS™ performance is never a guarantee of future price movement. All buy-based strategies with a score of 80, for example, returned negative returns in the first few weeks of 2022. However, the success of the 90/70 strategy shows that historical precedent can be extremely informative even in the midst of a massive correction in the crypto market.

Cointelegraph is a publisher of financial information, not an advisor. We do not provide personalized or individualized investment advice. Cryptocurrencies are volatile investments and carry significant risk, including the risk of permanent and total loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Figures and graphics are correct at the time of writing or as otherwise specified. Strategies tested live are not recommendations. Consult your financial advisor before making financial decisions.

