Díaz-Canel ‘Singao’: a continuity problem

I suppose that there is still, on a wall around the University Hill, in Havana, a graffiti from the 50s that looked down on Batista. At least that is how it remained five decades after the end of the Batista dictatorship and, every time they painted that wall, they took care that the inscription did not disappear. It was even repainted, in the same way that the holes for projectiles in the walls of the Moncada barracks were reopened. The Castro regime has always needed the previous dictatorship.

The work of this regime is also concealment: cover up the inscriptions that appear against them. Lately, his historicist efforts on walls and facades seem to be centered, not so much on the conservation of old graffiti, as on erasing fresh graffiti. Give paint over the bottoms that leave anonymous hands, as has just happened in Serrano and Vía Blanca, Santos Suárez. And a few days before, in Cojímar.

“DOWN CANEL SINGAO”, said the graffiti of Santos Suárez while it was visible. He said it, not in small letters, but in billboard-sized letters. As big as the ones used by the regime when it pays homage to itself.

TO Miguel Diaz-Canel, the one alluded to in the graffiti, has not lacked signs of rejection since he was placed as president. He has even had to receive them in person. Two years ago, in January, he had to rush out, to the shouts of the people, from a visit he was making to Regla after a tornado had passed. Last year his name came out in the protests of the 11J and, in these days when the regime is holding trials against those who protested then, it reappears in that great graffiti.

State Security is looking house by house for the person responsible. Taking into account the danger that the author ran by making a large-scale sign, it is surprising that he spent part of his time adjectives. Wasn’t it enough for him to paint “ABAJO CANEL”, which would have saved him paint and exposure to surveillance? Obviously not. It must have seemed essential to the author of the graffiti to disqualify the one he was lowering (an old word that also means cutting the horses’ hooves too much, with the difficulty that this brings to the march, and that now that I write it I find close to “down”).

Fulgencio Batista and Fidel Castro did not have to describe them when giving them their downs. With a surname or name, one had enough. This does not seem to be the case of the president Miguel Diaz-Canel. From his last name and the adjectives of the graffiti, a label has been made on the networks. They have made countless memes at the expense of that. But I don’t think he’s being insulted by a greater revulsion than those aroused by Batista or Castro. Rather, he was disqualified as a wimp. To make it clear that, although it is others who are really in charge, he is still a dictator. Miguel Diaz-Canel It is labeled from now on so that later it does not come with alibis.

A couple of years ago they appeared in Cuba several busts of José Martí stained with blood. Clandestinos, the group that claimed responsibility for these actions, called for action against the dictatorship. However, the symbology that it used divided the adhesions. Martí was sullied by the dictatorship, all right, but his busts didn’t have to be sullied to denounce that.

In contrast, the Serrano and Vía Blanca sign goes straight to the point. It is not entangled in symbolism, it does not give rise to different interpretations. Miguel Diaz-Canel, the “singao” of the graffiti, usually announces himself as continuity of the regime. The trials held in Cuba these days they intend to close the popular protests. That the claims made 11J never hear each other again and no new claims arise. Faced with all this, a good way to demonstrate that the answer has not gone Cuba is to leave the pertinent notices on certain walls. Because if the regime he presides over Diaz-Canel it is continuity, which is to continue in the same, it will have to be with the continuous refusal, in one way or another, of the people it crushes.