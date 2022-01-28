Diego Verdaguer dies at the age of 70

EFE Latam Videos

Argentina announces that it reached an agreement with the IMF to pay its debt

Buenos Aires, Jan 28 (EFE).- The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, announced this Friday that he had reached an “agreement” with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to refinance the loan of more than 44,000 million dollars that the organization granted to the country in 2018, when the liberal Mauricio Macri ruled. “Without an agreement, we had no future horizon, with this agreement we can order the present and build a future. Compared to previous ones that Argentina signed, this agreement does not contemplate restrictions that postpone our development,” the president said in an audiovisual message disseminated through official channels. This understanding comes after months of intense negotiations, marked by the Government’s need to extend payment terms in the midst of the complicated economic scenario that the country has been dragging for four years, with reduced reserves in the Central Bank, high inflation, an accelerated devaluation and the conviction of the Executive to reach an agreement that does not entail adjustments that hinder growth. IT MUST PASS THROUGH THE CONGRESS In order for the agreement to be sealed and to enter into force – while also waiting for the IMF to rule – the president will send the resulting text to the Argentine Congress, in which no group has an absolute majority although the ruling party is the force with more legislators: “We need you to support it, and thus I appeal to the national commitment of everyone”. The president stressed that, among other aspects, the agreement —whose technical details are still unknown— does not impose a “zero deficit” nor relegates social spending, and respects the investment plans in science and technology. “In addition, we are going to be able to access new financing precisely because this agreement exists. This understanding plans to sustain the economic recovery that has already begun. It foresees that there will be no drop in real spending and there will be an increase in investment in public works by the national government,” he added. Nor does it have, he pointed out, jumps in the exchange rate, and indicated that “without the agreement”, the commercial, economic and financing possibilities that Argentina needs “would be seriously limited.” “This agreement does not condition us. We will be able to act exercising our sovereignty and carry out our growth, development and social justice policies. It is an agreement based on the world’s confidence in our capabilities. We have to grow to be able to pay, otherwise it would not be possible,” he stressed. The head of state stated that there was “an unpayable debt” and now there is “a reasonable agreement” that will allow growth and meet obligations through growth. NEW MATURITIES This fact coincides with the fact that, between this Friday and Tuesday, Argentina had to face maturities for some 1,100 million, prior to the around 3,000 million that expire in March, although it was not specified if after the understanding they will be postponed. Since he came to power, in December 2019, after winning the elections against Macri, Fernández has maintained a strong speech against Macri’s debt policy (2015-2019), a member of the main opposition coalition. “History will judge who did what, who created the problem and who solved it. I invite you to look ahead, without forgetting the past. There was a very serious, urgent problem, and now we have a possible and rational solution. It is time to unite in the solutions and not divide ourselves on the problems”, he stressed today. Negotiations with the Fund formally began in October 2020, accompanied by talks with countries such as the United States due to its strong weight on the agency’s board, to refinance the 2018 loan, which amounted to 56.3 billion dollars, of which finally only 44,200 were disbursed. Of that amount, about 41,000 million remain to be returned and Argentina should pay according to the original agreement, between capital and interest, 19,020 million dollars in 2022, 19,270 million in 2023 and 4,856 million in 2024, conditions that the Executive reiterated that it could not afford . (c) EFE Agency