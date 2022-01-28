Diego Verdaguer dies from covid-19 in California and these are the concerts he leaves pending | Univision 14 San Francisco KDTV

Diego Verdaguer, the Argentine singer-songwriter of hits such as “Corazón de papel”, “Yo te amo” and “Volveré” who sold almost 50 million records, and husband of singer Amanda Miguel, died at the age of 70 due to complications related to with a covid-19 infection.
According to the statement, Verdaguer contracted covid-19 in December and was hospitalized. According to his publicist in Mexico, Claudia López Ibarra, he was vaccinated against the coronavirus.
“Yes, he was vaccinated… but the virus attacked him in the US when the delta variant was present,” López Ibarra told the AP in a text message on Friday.
The Mexican-naturalized Argentine musician died Thursday afternoon in Los Angeles, California, his daughter Ana Victoria reported in a statement issued early Friday by Diam Music, the record company of Verdaguer and his wife.
“With absolute sadness, I regret to inform all his public and friends that today, dad left his beautiful body to continue his path and creativity in another form of eternal life,” said Ana Victoria. “My mother, I and the whole family are immersed in this pain, so we appreciate your understanding in these difficult times.”
The statement was also published on the Twitter account of Amanda Miguel, who simply wrote “#restinpeace” along with the emojis of a pair of palm-to-palm hands and a white heart.
On several occasions, Amanda Miguel publicly expressed herself against the coronavirus vaccine, including in August 2020 with an article she shared on Twitter titled “Propaganda to force us to get the experimental vaccine.”
In April of the same year in a now viral message — “Perhaps the vaccine is the famous covid. No thanks, not even the microchip at all” — in response to a tweet by CNN presenter Camilo Egaña. It is not known if he has since changed his posture.
No details about Verdaguer’s funeral were released, and his representatives asked to respect the family’s privacy, according to the Associated Press.
