Diego Verdaguer, popular Argentine singer, victim of covid, died

The entertainment world dresses in mourning after confirming the death of the Argentine singer Diego Verdaguerwho died at the age of 70 as a result of covid-19 complications.

“With absolute sadness, I regret to inform all of his public and friends, that dad today left his beautiful bodyto continue their path and creativity in another form of eternal life… My mother, I and the whole family are immersed in this painso we appreciate your understanding in these difficult times,” read the interpreter’s Twitter account.

In a statement, the family of Miguel Atilio Boccadoro Hernandez (his real name), born in Buenos Aires in 1951, reported that he will be fired privately; he is survived by his partner, amanda michaelAnd your daughter, Anna Victoria.

“For the profound pain that his departure has caused, his family has decided to fire him privately and spend this difficult moment in tranquility and recollection. Later they will organize a public event, but right now their pain is so great that they are not in a position to give statements.

For its part, amanda michaelwho was his partner for several decades (they met in 1975), said goodbye to him on social networks with a tender message.

“Always love You“, wrote the Argentine.

Always love You ???????????? — Amanda Miguel (@amandamiguels) January 28, 2022

Diego Verdaguer established himself with hits like ‘I’ll be back’, ‘La Ladrona’, ‘Who of the two will it be’ and ‘Silly‘, which caused the delight of their fans throughout the continent.

His productions earned him several gold records; He also received recognition from the Society of Authors and Composers of Mexico for 50 years of career in 2019 and the National lottery issued a ticket in his honor.

