Diego Verdaguer: That’s how famous people cry

as we tell you, this January 27 at night fDiego Verdagu dieder due to complications with COVID that he was going through and that had him admitted to a hospital in Los Angeles. Given the sad news shared by his wife, Amanda Miguel, and his daughter, Ana Victoria, many colleagues and celebrities were shocked..

For more than 50 years he shared stages, compositions, television programs with many artists who grew up with Verdaguer. Today that’s how famous people cry.

ADAL RAMONES:

Adal Ramones.

“A great human being and fabulous friend is gone; soul grateful to life and always happy to share the joy with locals and strangers, with those close to him and with his thousands and millions of fans.

I met him when he coincided in the reality show Singing for a dream, when we went out one night we went to dinner and asked who I admired from the world of comedy and standup and without saying water goes, I played for him the jokes of the great Juan Verdaguer that I had learned by heart from an acetate disc I discovered as a child.

His surprise was so great that tears came to his eyes… without my knowing it, I brought to mind his uncle and teacher in show bussines, his first formal job in show business, as he was his personal assistant in his teenage years. Juan Verdaguer his family and for me a great inspiration from when I was a child and dreamed of doing comedy.

From that moment we became great friends and I always appreciated the love of Amanda and Ana Victoria, they all opened their hearts and their homes to us, these were very beautiful times that I will carry in my heart. Today my pain joins yours and so many millions of unconditional ones that the great Diego conquered with his music, lyrics and feeling.

Ché loco, one day we will see each other to enjoy those wines and your phenomenal roast. I send you a huge kiss as far as you are, I love you and I will always admire you with that great love that you gave so much to the world.

BRIGHT STAR:

Lucero.

“I am so sorry for the departure of the great Diego Verdaguer. My most sincere condolences to his beloved wife Amanda, to Ana Victoria, his daughter, and to all his family and friends. Lots of light, lots of power. Good road Diego, your songs stay with us just like your memory”.

CANDY:

“RIP Diego. My deepest condolences to @soyanavictoria and @yoamandamiguel

We love you a lot”.

“My deepest condolences beautiful friend“, wrote omar chaparro.

“Oh nooooo beautiful Anita I send you a hug with lots of love🙏🏽 A lot of strength“, Sandra Echeverria.

“I will admire him forever 💔! Rest in peace!“, Olga Tanon.

“I send you a big hug. I’m really sorry. Rest in peace“, Mauricio Martinez.

“My God I can not believe it, eternal father, my prayers to Amanda and the whole family“, Yuri.

Diego Verdaguer He passed away this Thursday, January 27, at the age of 70., it was his wife, amanda michael, who made it known through social networks.

“With absolute sadness we regret to inform all your public and friends, that our dear Diego today left his beautiful body, to continue his path and creativity in another form of eternal lifeHis entire family is immersed in this pain, so we appreciate his understanding in these difficult times, ”wrote his life partner for 46 years and mother of his daughter, Ana Victoria.

The Argentine singer contracted Covid last December, and died of complications from said disease, in a hospital in the city of Los Angeles. Rest in peace.

