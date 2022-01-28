Diego Verdaguer, the Argentine singer-songwriter, dies – NBC 7 Miami (51)

LOS ANGELES, California – The Argentine singer, nationalized Mexican, Diego Verdaguer died at the age of 70 due to the consequences of COVID-19, after being infected in December, his record company Diam Music reported on Thursday.

“With absolute sadness I regret to inform all his public and friends that dad left his beautiful body today to continue his path and creativity in another form of eternal life… my mother, I and the whole family are immersed in this pain so we appreciate your understanding in these difficult times,” said his daughter, Ana Victoria, through a press release.

As detailed in the note, the singer was detected with the COVID-19 virus at the end of last year and had to be hospitalized.

Verdaguer died in the city of Los Angeles, California, and the family announced that he will be cremated in that same place.

“Due to the deep pain caused by his departure, his family has decided to say goodbye in private and spend this difficult moment in peace and recollection. Later they will organize a public event,” the statement added.

Born in Buenos Aires on April 26, 1951, under the name of Miguel Atilio Boccadoro Hernández, he began his artistic career at the age of 17 under the artistic name of Diego Verdaguer.

The singer managed to maintain a musical career of more than 50 years where he developed successful songs such as “Chiquilla”, “Pájaro que ate, voló”, among others.

He was the husband of fellow Argentine singer Amanda Miguel, with whom he shared his artistic career by co-writing great hits such as “La ladrona” or “El me mintió”.

His Italian roots marked his musical style, as well as his deep love for Mexico, both countries defined the last musical stage that the singer lived.