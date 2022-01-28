“Disaster”: Martinoli, Faitelson and more stunned El Tri for their performance against Jamaica

Mexico beat Jamaica 2 – 1 (Photo: REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy)

The Mexican team managed to rescue the match against Jamaica, in the last minutes of the duel they turned the score around. With a result of 2 – 1 in favor of those of Tricolor, the squad of Gerardo daddy Martino He took all three points of the day.

However, the way they played left several doubts about their performance, because when the Jamaicans had one less element on the pitch, a defensive error caused Mexico to fall behind on the scoreboard.

In social networks, different sports analysts such as Christian Martinoli, David Fatelson, Andre Marin among others they criticized the performance of the pupils of the daddy Martino. Through Twitter they shared their opinions of Mexico’s performance on the field.

Most agreed that there are still doubts about Tata Martino’s strategy (Photo: Twitter/@martinolimx)

Most agreed that there are still doubts about the strategy of the daddy Martino then failed to dominate the game and made some defensive mistakes that cost them a goal against. They also stated that, despite the victory, the way in which they suffered in the second half and the difficulties in scoring goals should not be ignored.

Martinoli, chronicler of Aztec Sports, described the players’ work as a “disaster”, although the goals from Henry Martín and Alexis Vega turned the result around, for Martinoli the whole game was disastrous for Mexico.

The Warrior did not miss the opportunity to expose the doubts that El Tri has left when facing rivals that should not mean problems (Photo: Twitter/@CARLOSLGUERRERO)

With a short sentence he published in his official account the following message for the Tri:

Except the result, everything else is a disaster.

For its part, Faitelson did not forgive that reggaeboyz surprised the Aztec soccer players with a score in the 50th minute. The Mexican National Team had the advantage of one more player on the field, so the sports analyst from ESPN exploded by the few goals that Mexico could do.

“With all due respect, but under normal conditions, Mexico should score 3, 4 and even 5 goals for this Jamaican team… One ca…! The level of Concacaf…”, he published.

Faitelson did not forgive the Reggae Boyz for surprising the Aztec soccer players (Photo: Twitter/@Faitelson_ESPN)

charles warrior, better known as the warrior, did not miss the opportunity to expose the doubts that the Tri when facing rivals that should not mean problems. The reporter from Aztec Sports He asked that the poor performance of the national team not be ignored.

“Let’s not lose sight of the bad game. It was played against 10 and a poor version of Jamaica. There are already many games where doubts have been left. If the National Team intends to improve, everyone must recognize that today was not a good presentation. Alexis Vega, the best.

Andre Marin, sports analyst Fox Sports, praised that the Tri he did manage to get the points of the FIFA date, as they were vital for Mexico not to descend in the classification table

The one who did not forgive the work of the soccer players in Kingston, Jamaica was Javier Alarcón (Photo: Twitter/@Javier_Alarcon_)

“THE IMPORTANT THING WAS ACHIEVED: THE 3 POINTS. Mexico came from behind to beat Jamaica 2-1 in Kingston against 10 men thanks to goals from Martín and Vega. #Qatar2022 The entry of Jesús Corona was fundamental for the Mexican reaction”, he wrote.

For its part, David Medrano Felix also acknowledged that the Tri suffered throughout the game and recognized the effort of Alexis Vega.

“Despite what they suffered, Mexico was far superior to Jamaica, who couldn’t hold out as they were one man down. Vega and Herrera the best or not?”, he posted on Twitter.

(Photo: Twitter/@medranoazteca)

But who did not spare the work of the footballers in Kingston, Jamaica was Javier Alarcon since he argued that the country has not forged talented soccer players for each World Cup edition and that leads Mexico to get into trouble when it comes to qualifying.

“Do not lose sight of the essential: there should be 10 figureheads per position in Mexico in each cycle; the system does not prioritize that. There are players who play 2 or 3 more World Cups, because no one compromises their “hierarchy”. That’s the drama,” he shared on Twitter.

The criticisms continued and most pointed to the work of the Argentine strategist. The next commitment of the Mexican National Team will be against Costa Rica at the Azteca Stadium on Sunday, January 30.

