Doctor Luis Enrique Cantisano Nunez

This distinguished neurologist and friend was born in Santiago de los Caballeros in June 1955. He completed his primary and secondary studies in his hometown and in 1974 he moved to the city of Santo Domingo to study medicine at the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo. Sunday. He graduated as a doctor of medicine in 1981. In that year he began his rural internship at the Pedro García Clinic, and also worked as a doctor at the Cibao Medical Center in the city of Santiago. In the month of August 1982, he received his exequetur of law from the executive power through decree 3452.

In 1982 he moved to the city of Madrid in Spain, to perform the specialty in Neurology in the Neurology Service of the Clinical Hospital of San Carlos, attached to the Faculty of Medicine of the Complutense University of Madrid. During that period, he studied technical training in the area of ​​electroencephalographic exploration in the same hospital. He returned to our country in 1986 and settled in Santiago, joining the medical staff of the Corominas Clinic, contributing to the country and his city, his knowledge in neurology and electroencephalography. In 1994 he joined the neurology service of the Dr. Arturo Grullón Hospital and in 2011 he was assigned to the Presidente Estrella Ureña Hospital.

His teaching work began during his training as a specialist, participating in neurology seminars at the Hospital Clínico de San Carlos and was of particular relevance since from 1986 to 2016 he served as the teaching coordinator of the Neurological Clinic at the Faculty of Sciences of the Health of the Pontificia Universidad Católica Madre y Maestra. In 1985 he began his teaching work at the Hospital Presidente Estrella Ureña.

In his resume, he exposes some parts of his academic experience in addition to those presented, such as postgraduate teaching from 2011 to 1015 at the Hospital Presidente Estrella Ureña, Teaching Unit of the Specialty in Internal Medicine, Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic . Similarly, since 1994 he was a teacher at the Dr. Arturo Grullón Hospital, in the Teaching Unit of the Specialty in Pediatrics, Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic. Among the topics discussed in his conferences “Duchenme Muscular Dystrophy”, “Tumors of the Central Nervous System”, “Neurophysiology of Aggressiveness”.

Or on “Neuropsychological deficits and Parkinson’s” He participated in the First Round Table on Advances in Extrapyramidal Pathology of the Extrapyramidal Pathology Unit of the Neurology Service of the San Carlos Clinical Hospital of the Complutense University of Madrid, Spain. He was also a Speaker of the findings on “Long-term effects of L-Dopa on bone mass in postmenopausal women with Parkinson’s disease.” participated in the 4th Meeting of the Extrapyramidal Diseases Study Group of the Spanish Society of Neurology, Barcelona, ​​Spain. He published “Temporal Lobe Epilepsy and Neuropsychological Bender”, in the Journal of the Medical Association of Santiago, Dominican Republic.

In his professional life he was a member of the Spanish Society of Medical Education, the Dominican Medical College, the Dominican Society of Neurology and Neurosurgery, of which he was director in the period 1992-1993. Founding member in 2003 of the Dominican Epilepsy Society and in 2005 of Neuronorte. In 2013 he was founder and director of the Catholic Association of Health Professionals.

He died in Santiago in 2022, a victim of the complications of the pandemic that has affected us since 2019. His death has filled the medical class of Santiago and the country with sorrow, particularly his neurologist colleagues. EPD.