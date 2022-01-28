Driven by Apple and other tech companies, Wall Street closed with gains and snapped a three-week losing streak.

Economists work at the New York Stock Exchange (USA), in a file photograph. EFE/Justin Lane



A turbulent week for the markets ended with a shopping late blast, breaking a streak of three weeks of losses and giving the major indices their biggest gains of the year.

The Industry Average dow jones it gained 1.7%, to 34,725.47 points. The index S&P 500 rose 2.4% to 4,431.86 points, while the index Nasdaq Composite, rich in technology, climbed a 3.1%, up to 13,770.57 points.

The good results of some technology companies, especially apple, excited investors, who have been nervous on how the Federal Reserve is preparing to withdraw its huge economic stimulus and raise interest rates to combat inflation.

Stocks had a strange week as investors tried to gauge how far the Federal Reserve would go in easing its historic support for markets and the economy. Major indices spent much of the week swinging wildly between big gains and deep losses and back again.

Investors expect the Fed to start raising interest rates in March and now see five or more hikes of a quarter point each as the most likely path for the central bank this year..

The sentiment follows the latest Fed statement and comments from Chairman Jerome Powell that inflation is “slightly worse” than in December.

The Fed also plans withdraw your bond purchases in March and it’s likely to start downsizing its balance at some point, a move that has a similar effect to a rate hike.

The Fed has been the biggest driver of much of the market volatilitysaid Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab. More volatility is likely ahead as investors closely monitor the impact of interest rate hikes on the broader economy and financial markets.

“I don’t think we’re out of the woods yet for this kind of frenetic market behavior.Sonders said.

Investors expect the first rate hikes to come in March.

Powell has acknowledged that the high inflation that is putting pressure on businesses and consumers it is not loosening its grip and that could force the Fed to act more aggressively in terms of raising interest rates.

The latest round of corporate earnings has shown that companies continue to feel the pinch of supply chain issues, raw material costs and other inflation pressures.

Other government reports also show that consumers face higher prices and that could discourage spending. A measure of prices closely watched by the Federal Reserve increased by 5.8% last year, the largest increase since 1982.

The Commerce Department report also indicates that consumer spending fell 0.6% in December, with purchases of cars, electronics and clothing.

Concerns about inflation and the impact of rising interest rates converged this week with concerns about a possible conflict between Ukraine and Russia That could push up energy prices. A conflict could also distract countries from focusing on the lingering virus pandemic, which continues to threaten economic growth with each wave of COVID-19 cases.

(With information from AP)

