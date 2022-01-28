Dulce María upsets fans with her face “full of botox”

A great stir is being caused by the singer Dulce María, who, playing with the filters offered by Instagram, tried the pillow face and gave a clear picture of what would happen if she resorted to this resource, even some users of this social network compared her with Lyn May or Ninel Conde.

“They’re going to start with the messages of what did you do to yourself? What did you do to yourself?! Nothing, sleep, sleep, drink water and use sunscreen,” says Dulce María in her video, which has her face in the foreground, but This looks with a lot of volume on the cheekbones and lips, while making some very funny gestures.

Comments like “What a scare”, “La Dulce María Lyn MAy does not exist – La Dulce María Lyn May”. “What the pandemic does with one”. “Now you do look like Ninel Conde.” “How natural.” among others, they are the ones that his fans have left him in the comments, where most have had fun with this exRBD game, even his friend Christian Chávez joined the laughter of the users.

But it has not been the only celebrity who has had fun with this filter, also Mauricio Islas, Grettell Valdez, Adamari López, Chiquis Rivera, Ariadne Díaz, Poncho de Nigris, to name a few.