Ecuador 1-1 Brazil | Summary and goals of the match of date 15 of Qualifying Qatar 2022 today | Qatar World Cup

The Ecuadorian team added a valuable point in Quito after drawing 1-1 with Brazil in match date 15 of the Conmebol Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. A game that will not be forgotten for everything that happened and for the arbitral controversies of Wilmar Roldán.

Everything happened in the game: after 6 minutes Brazil was already winning thanks to a goal from Casemiro. Things did not seem to go well for Ecuador, because at 15 ‘of play he was left with ten men due to the expulsion of his goalkeeper, Alexander Domínguez.

The goalkeeper went very badly and ended up sticking his foot into Matheus Cunha’s chest. Disqualifying foul, which Wilmar Roldán, supported by the VAR, punished with a red card.

The spectacular game caused another expulsion, this time of the Brazilian Emerson Royal, who had seen a yellow card at minute 1, and who at 20 ‘changed the second yellow card for a red one. They are all crazy!

And it could have been worse: at 31′, Alisson Becker went out to clear the ball and on the way he seemed to take Enner Valencia. Judge Roldán did not hesitate to expel the Brazilian goalkeeper, but the VAR called him, showed him the video evidence, and the referee reversed his decision. Yellow for Alisson and play.

In football, it must be said that Brazil was able to extend its advantage, but that Ecuador did not give up fighting for the result.

In the second part came the Ecuadorian prize. At 75′, Félix Torres won with a header in the area and made it 1-1. The fans exploded and were excited to come back from the game.

In additional time, Roldán called a penalty for Ecuador for an exit by Alisson Becker and a supposed foul in the area. In the midst of the protests, the judge again expelled the Verdeamarela goalkeeper, but the VAR corrected him again: there is no penalty and there is no expulsion.

A 1-1 draw that serves Ecuador to take another step towards qualifying for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. And that will be remembered for so many controversies by referee Roldán.