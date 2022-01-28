Ecuador saves the tie against Brazil and remains firm towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup | Soccer | sports

With the VAR as the protagonist, La Tri managed to tie at 1 with the leader of the tie. Casemiro put Verdeamarela ahead, Félix Torres equalized.

Brazil remains undefeated and Ecuador on the way to the Qatar 2022 World Cup behind the 1-1 of the game played in Quito. The leader of the South American pre-world championship went ahead on the scoreboard, but it was more the insistence of the Tricolor, which, at moments without order, was able to save a point which keeps him third in the tie.

Some of the highlights of the game were recorded in the opening minutes. impetus, vehemence in the initial round trip, but also confusion and mistakes with Ecuador for the first goal option, but Brazil more effective and with the 1–0 in Casemiro’s headerwho took advantage of a defensive imbalance to put Verdeamarela ahead in minute 5.

As soon as the game started, La Tri had the opportunity to open the scoring. Pervis Estupiñán’s free kick Enner Valencia finished off without precision, facing the goal, in the first minute.

The visit did not take long to respond and pressured the Tri in his area, a half clearance by Alexander DominguezFélix Torres without being able to clear and the Real Madrid midfielder who pushed her inside.

Those of Tite gained in confidence, those of Gustavo Alfaro did not come out of trouble and astonishmenta situation aggravated by the Expulsion of Domínguez at minute 14who came out with his leg up on the humanity of Matheus Cunha.

In number of players things were equal to 19th minute: Emerson foul about Michael Estrada and the defender also left Brazil with 10 elements.

La Tri attacked the Verdeamarela field and the VAR saved goalkeeper Alisson from expulsion (31 minutes), due to a clash against Valencia’s entry.

The stoppages of the game cut the rhythm of the local team and gave Tite’s men a break, forced to rebuild their defensive system with the entry of the experienced Dani Alves.

Brazil put the ball on the floor, lowered the rhythm of the game and controlled the tricolor attempts, that without order and little football went for the tie, with a new action from Valencia (43 minutes), who again missed the goal In the area.

The plugin was well used by the visit, dosed efforts, but it also left liberties to the locals, who with Plata they came close to equalizing at minute 52in consecutive dribbles to make his way into the area, although Alisson’s reaction came without complement to keep the ball.

A minute later Pervis Estupiñán fell in the areawith a penalty called and the VAR correction to save the Verdeamarela again. Wilmar Roldán annulled the decision, new blow for the Tricolor in its attempt to balance the score.

Alfaro decided on people who impose dynamics on the game, Romario Caicedo and Ayrton Preciado (65 minutes) entered and the national team stood on the field of the Brazilians, who sought to play long to gain space and avoid the tricolor siege.

With little in attack, Brazil once again worried about Hernán Galíndez’s goal, who with his fists deflected a Direct shot by Alex Sandro (72 minutes)the clearest in the areas, despite the possession of the ball by the locals.

But it was more the insistence of the tricolors, that with a header Félix Torres (74 minutes) made it 1-1. The defender won Casemiro’s position in the area to defeat Alisson and leave the score level.

On the end, Ecuador pressed. Ayrton Preciado went in search of the ball and fell before Alisson’s blow (90+1 minute), who watched a second red card in the game, action reviewed and corrected in the VAR, also for the second time, without the action altering the final 1-1. (D)

lineups

Ecuador 1

Alexander Dominguez; Ángelo Preciado (Romario Caicedo, 65 minutes), Félix Torres, Piero Hincapié, Pervis Estupiñán; Carlos Gruezo (Ayrton Preciado, 65 minutes), Alan Franco (Hernán Galíndez, 17 minutes), Moisés Caicedo (Sebastián Méndez, 84 minutes), Gonzalo Plata; Michael Estrada (Michael Carcelén, 84 minutes), Enner Valencia. DT Gustavo Alfaro.

Brazil 1

Allison; Emerson, Eder Militao, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Fred, Coutinho (Dani Alves, 31 minutes); Raphinha (Antony, 62 minutes), Vinicius (Gabriel Jesús, 62 minutes), Matheus Cunha (Gabriel Barbosa, 77 minutes). DT: Tite.

Goals: 0-1 Casemiro (5 minutes); 1-1 Torres (74 minutes).

Referee: Wilmar Roldan (Colombia). He booked Emerson (1 minute), Alisson (35 minutes), Raphinha (41 minutes), Eder Militao (45+1 minutes) from Brazil; Valencia (69 minutes), M. Caicedo (77 minutes), from Ecuador. He expelled Domínguez (14 minutes), from Ecuador; Emerson (19 minutes), from Brazil.

Stadium: Rodrigo Paz (Quito).

Incidents: Match of date 15 of the South American qualifier for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.