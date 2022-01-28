Egan Bernal the last medical part 7 of the La Sabana Clinic Thursday, January 27 | Cycling

Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadier) is advancing in his recovery after the accident he suffered last Monday on a highway in central Colombia, although he will undergo two minor surgeries this Friday that “are not life-threatening.”

The Clinic of the University of La Sabana, in which the reigning champion of the Giro d’Italia has been hospitalized since the day of the accident, explained in a statement that Bernal “has continued with the expected recovery and with a favorable trend.” The medical report details that the cyclist continues with the rehabilitation plan and that “he has not shown signs of infection, he is also in good spirits and thanks to his improvement, the vasopressor medication was withdrawn.”

On the way to his recovery, the 2019 Tour de France champion will undergo two surgeries this Friday, which according to the Clinic “are secondary procedures that are not life-threatening.”

The first intervention will be for a fracture of the second metacarpal of the right hand and the other is a maxillo-facial one to manage “some dento-alveolar fractures that it presents in the mouth”.

Bernal suffered fractures in some vertebrae, in the right femur and patella and in several ribs, and he also had a pulmonary perforation as a result of the crash against a bus, for which he has undergone several surgeries, all of them successful. The cyclist collided at high speed with a bus on the highway that goes from Bogotá to Tunja, at the height of the municipality of Gachancipá, when the vehicle had parked, according to the Traffic Police.

