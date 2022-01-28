El Salvador loses 1-0 against the United States

The El Salvador team lost to the United States by the minimum at the Lower.com stadium in Columbus, Ohio as part of the ninth round of the CONCACAF octagonal tournament heading to the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

The Americans’ goal scorer was Antonee Robinson at minute 52, after a bad rebound from the Salvadoran defense.









The national squad began the match maintaining high pressure on their rivals, with Bryan Tamacas and Jairo Henríquez arriving on the flanks, although they were unable to complete their last passes

The United States has had two clear chances through attacker Jesús Ferreira, although he failed both times.

In the second half, the United States found the goal through Antonee Robinson in the 52nd minute, after a poor clearance by the El Salvador defense.

In the final minutes, Hugo Pérez made multiple changes in the offensive zone, including the addition of Nelson Bonilla and Joaquín Rivas; he however he did not get the equalizer.

GRINGO HEGEMONY OVER EL SALVADOR

In World Cup qualifiers, El Salvador has never beaten the United States. Of ten games in qualifying matches, the North American team has won six games and has drawn four against the Guanaco team.

And since 1977, the United States has won 17 of 24 matches against El Salvador, drawing only six times and losing once in a friendly.