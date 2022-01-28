Eleven companies from Alicante that conquer New York

Eleven Spanish companies, all of them from Alicante, of components for footwear have participated in one of the most exclusive fairs in the sector, the Lineapelle New York, with great acceptance of their collections.

As Economy 3 has learned, which has contacted some of them, still present in NY, the novelties from Alicante, which correspond to the spring-summer 2023 season, have been very well received; mainly by great designers and brands from the USA.

They admit that «It is being a fair like the ones of before, without stopping writing down notes of orders and contacts and with a large and fluid influx of public».

“The atmosphere is being very good, with similar visits to the pre-pandemic moment and with a great desire to see trends and start working normally”, concrete Javier Almira, firm’s export manager hobo.

It is a contest very focused on fashion, where companies present their most creative and avant-garde collections aimed at the footwear and leather goods sector; which are received with the utmost expectation. Above all, considering that the last three editions have not been held.

«The editions of July 2020, January and July 2021 were not held due to the pandemic, but after the restrictions on the entry of visitors to the US were lifted, the organizers saw it as very necessary to hold the event and reactivate their businesses», has explained to this medium Alvaro Sanchez, CEO of the Spanish Association of Footwear Components Companies (AEC).

According to Sánchez, the meeting is extremely important for the sector, because despite the fact that Lineapelle New York is a small fair, where only 112 firms exhibit –mostly European–; it is visited by the country’s most prestigious designers and firms; as well as stylists from major footwear and leather goods brands who not only work for clients in the United States, but also for large international groups. “They are professionals who have the decision to purchase the materials that will be used in the manufacture of different countries”, Add.

Most of the Spanish companies, all of them based in the province of Alicante, are textile, synthetic and tanning firms. Among the novelties that have been presented include recycled textiles, including PET bottles.

Javier Almira specifies that the Hosbo collection is very focused on fashion. «With colors according to the trends detected for spring-summer 2023. We present exclusive articles; exclusive prints on leather and exclusive engravings, seeking differentiation».

Specifically, these are the eleven companies that have won the New York contest.

American Supply Corporation. He just turned 40. Its beginnings date back to the United States when a French citizen, linked to a chain of shoe stores, created the company to supply these establishments with very innovative materials. In 1981, it opened its headquarters in Spain, directed by José Antonio Castillo, father of the current managers, and owner of 100% of the capital, the company has not stopped growing.

Artesa Manufactures. The origins of this firm from Crevillente date back to the late 1950s when it began producing traditional sisal bags by hand. Her interest in fashion and her will to innovate made her evolve towards a more global business of shoes, bags and fashion accessories, increasing her range of materials and participating in the first fairs in 1985.

Commercial Enrique Rubio. It belongs to Grupo Futurapiel, located in Petrel, and founded almost 30 years ago. The firm, well established in Europe, is betting heavily on new markets in the American and Asian continents.

Comerplast. It is part of the Donval Group and has more than 50 years of experience in the marketing of synthetics and fabrics.

Flecintex. This company from Crevillente is specialized in the manufacture of ribbons, decorations, braids and industrial fabrics for footwear and leather goods.

Children of Óscar Bottle Sempere (Hosbo). Three generations of craftsmen working the skins, but whose manufacturing processes are adapted to the most avant-garde and innovative work systems on the market.

Isis Trend Design. Located in the Torrellano business park, it has more than 30 years of experience manufacturing fabrics and decorations for footwear and leather goods.

Juan Poveda Group. This Petrel company has almost four decades of experience behind it in the textile manufacturing sector for footwear and leather goods.

Plaginsa. Founded in 1983 by Gaspar Navarro, it is considered one of the world’s leading producers of rubber sheets.

Tejiplast. Located in Elche, it is one of the companies in the sector that is most committed to new trends.

Tex-Leather Textiles. It was born in 1993 with the production of textiles for footwear and leather goods as its main activity, a sector in which it has evolved with a strong commitment to sustainability.

USA, a market that consumes 2,500 million pairs of shoes

Although the American company Nike is the world’s largest footwear manufacturer, there are three major brands that mainly maintain their production in the US: New Balance, Red Wings Y Allen Edmonds.

Minnesota-based Red Wings primarily makes leather work boots, but is expanding its portfolio to oxford Y chukkas for both men and women.

For its part, Allen Edmonds, located in Wisconsin, is the only large manufacturer of men’s dress shoes in the industry, and maintains around 40% of its production in the country.

sketchers it is also one of its great American brands, although most of its products are produced in China and Vietnam.

In addition to throughout Southeast Asia, many American brands are producing in Spain, Portugal, Italy, Morocco and Tunisia.

It should be remembered that the United States, with some 365 million inhabitants, is – ahead of China – the world’s leading consumer of footwear. A market, with an approximate turnover of 78.3 billion dollars in 2019 and more than 2,500 million pairs of shoes. Women’s footwear accounts for 50% of total sales; men’s, 37% and children’s footwear, 13%. Sports footwear, which accounts for half of footwear sales in the country, is the fastest growing, at an annual rate of over 6%.

Although, more than 90% of the footwear consumed in the US is imported, with China being the main origin of imports. Regarding imports of European origin, the first position is occupied by Italy, followed by Spain. With 218.5 million dollars and approximately 4 million pairs, Spain is the eighth importer by value and the thirteenth in volume of pairs. Its sale price is the second highest, only behind Italy.

Footwear is a relevant sector for Spain, with a turnover of 8,224 million dollars, of which 3,187 correspond to exports. The United States is the fifth export destination behind France, Italy and Germany.