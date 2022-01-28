Elon Musk offered $5,000 to a teenager for deleting a Twitter account that posts where his private plane is

Musk said he would consider the offer, but then stopped communicating with the young man.

The richest man in the world, Elon Musk, offered $5,000 to a teenager for shutting down a Twitter account that regularly posted where the millionaire’s private plane was.. Musk did this due to concerns about his personal safety.

The billionaire contacted 19-year-old college student Jack Sweeney last November to express his concern about a Twitter account he runs called @ElonJet, which provides updates on famous figures’ flights using public data.

“Can you remove this? It’s a security risk,” Musk wrote in a direct message on Twitter dated November 30.

The young man and the millionaire exchanged several more messages in which Musk asked him for details about how Sweeney configured the bots and how much money he made operating them. Finally, Musk offered him $5,000 to delete the account..

“I don’t like the idea of ​​being shot by a maniac,” Musk said, according to Business Insider.

Sweeney countered with $50,000, telling Musk the money would go a long way toward paying for college and possibly enough to buy a car, maybe even a Tesla Model 3.

Musk said he would consider the offer, but then said he didn’t feel comfortable paying to close the account. Finally, he stopped responding to the young man.

Tesla representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Tesla reportedly disbanded its public relations team last year.

Sweeney said it was amazing but a little scary to get a direct message from Musk. He added that he would like to work for one of the millionaire companies in the future.

Musk is one of the most recognized business leaders in the world. He is also one of the richest people in the world, with a personal fortune of more than $240 billion.

You may also like:

–

–

–