Elon Musk Reveals What May Become Tesla’s Highest Priority

The humanoid robot that Tesla first introduced five months ago, It may be the most important product the automaker is working on and has the potential to be more significant than its vehicle business, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has said.

“The basis of the economy is labor. So, what if you didn’t even have a workforce deficit? I’m not even sure what an economy means at that point. That’s what Optimus is all about.”

The Tesla Bot

The first use of the Tesla bot will likely be at the company’s own facilities, performing basic tasks like moving parts around the factory. But, there is more, like solving supply chain problems.

Tesla is working precisely on the supply chain issues that will affect production this 2022, although Musk said he expects the company to “comfortably” exceed 50% annual growth.

The car manufacturer will not present any new model in 2022 and will instead focus on expanding production at existing factories and beginning Model Y manufacturing at new plants in Austin, Texas and near Berlin. And his robot is part of the advance.

The humanoid robot, equipped with artificial intelligence and designed to perform common repetitive tasks, was unveiled in August last year. It’s expected to be available later this year, and it looks like They will put several cameras for autonomous cars.