Emergency numbers in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut in a winter storm | Univision 41 New York WXTV

With a powerful Nor’easter forecast to hit the East Coast, which could dump significant inches of snow from Long Island to parts of New Jersey and Connecticut, it is important to be informed about emergency tools available to tri-state residents.
Authorities encouraged New Yorkers to sign up for Notify NYC, the city’s free emergency notification system. Through Notify NYC, e to receive phone calls, texts, and email alerts about severe weather events and emergencies. To sign up for Notify NYC, call 311.
New Jersey offers a similar service through the state police department, which is at this link. Connecticut also has an emergency notification service, which people can sign up for by filling out this short form.
Emergency services have asked that, to the extent possible, tri-state residents stay home for safety. It is also important to keep the emergency numbers of the locality in which one lives handy.
Emergency numbers in New York
Medical, fire or police emergencies: 911
New York Emergency Department: 311
NYSEG Power Outage or Emergency: (800) 752-6633
Roadside Assistance: (800) 842-223
Fire Department NY (FDNY): (718) 999-2000
Fire Department in The Bronx (718) 999-3333
Brooklyn Fire Department: (718) 999-4444
Manhattan Fire Department: (212) 999-5555
Queens Fire Department (718) 999-5555
Staten Island Fire Department: (718) 999-6666
Depression and suicide risk: (800) 273-8255.
NYSEG Natural Gas Emergency: (800) 572-1121
Transport system: 511
Emergency Numbers in Connecticut
Connecticut Light and Power: (800) 286-200
United Illuminating: 1 (800) 7- CALLULI or (203) 499-3333
Connecticut Red Cross 24/7 Disaster Services: 1 (877) 287-3327
State Department of Transportation: (860) 594-2000
Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection: 1 (860) 685-8190
Connecticut Department of Public Health 1 (860) 509-8000
Connecticut Poison Control Center.. 1 (800) 222-1222
New Jersey Emergency Numbers
Medical, fire or police emergencies: 911
New Jersey Emergency Department: 211
Power outages and emergencies: (800) 436-7734
New Jersey Fire Department: 911
Traffic conditions: 211
Gas Leaks: (800) 427-5325
Highway Information: (800) 213-9419
Transportation System Information: 511
For depression and suicide risk: (800) 273-8255.