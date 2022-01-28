Emotional escape rooms: why they can be a safe space to promote our well-being

(Getty Images)

“Be fallow” it means leave the land uncultivated for a year or more to rest. a person in fallow he is in an emotional state of rest, which is not inactivity, although it may seem so. “It is when the earth rests and at the same time is nourished. These rooms are that in people” , graph to Infobae Alberto Álvarez psychoanalyst and psychiatrist, member of the Argentine Psychoanalytic Association. Nurturing ourselves, maybe that’s what the door to a room that we can create to feel good is about.

The example of the expert definitively summarize what they are called emotional escape rooms. Is about unique spaces that one can build based on hobbies and ideas with which one feels good. Both to conceive of them and to subsequently be in them, can ensure emotional well-being, a vital issue in these times.

We all sometimes feel that our stress levels skyrocket in the face of various situations and the idea of ​​disconnecting, at least for a while, becomes a necessity. It is common to make a getaway somewhere. But nevertheless, many times, the solution may be within our own home. And you don’t need a lot of money other than a space and a good idea.

Although in many parts of the world they may be a decorative trend the reality is that they also work as mental health therapy. Many of these spaces even surfaced with the coronavirus pandemicwhen people, locked in their houses, had to find a space to be able to feel good in the midst of chaos.

emotional escape rooms can be divided by theme ranging from music-themed rooms to gyms and reading corners. However, it can also be a balcony where we take care of our plants or just a place where there is something that is good for us. And above all, a space where we can divest ourselves of the outside with that something.

A scientific study of national scope exposed the impact that the pandemic had on mental health problems along with other issues that are directly linked, such as popular beliefs about the origin of the coronavirus and confidence in health measures to counteract it. According to this research, 47.2% of the people consulted answered that they had some “anxiety disorder”, followed by “depression” (36.8%) and “psychiatric” type conditions (14.0%) .

The conclusions emerge from the study “Health, well-being, coronavirus and vaccines according to region and religious affiliation”, by the doctor in Social Sciences, Gabriela Irrazábal (UNLP-UBA), from the CEIL-Piette study center of CONICET.

“ These shelters are spaces for relaxation and reunion of people with themselves. Man is a social object, he has lived in communities for thousands of years, but to feed his own being and essence, needs a private and personal, intimate, exclusive space”he says Infobae Guillermo Tella architect and urban planner.

“It is not a remnant or residual space, nor a vacant space within a dwelling, but it has to do with a space expressly constructed by the subject based on his desire. Can be a loft, a bedroom, a barbecue area, sometimes a gallery, a garage or a basement. or simply a sector of the living room, dining room or kitchen”, adds the architect.

The furniture, the lights and the decorations are part of that personal construction as well as the “play” of sounds, aromas and colors. “They help to give each space a greater imprint. It does not matter where. What matters is how. That is, beyond the chosen place, within the dwelling and the house, the important thing is the imprint given by each subject to make true to that place of the most intimate desire, the most singular and exclusive. That is what emotional escape rooms are all about, that intimate place to rediscover desire, with what we dream of, with what we want to be and yearn for. It is essential for life itself. You have to go for more emotional escape rooms” Tella recommends.

But, How important can they be for these spaces to generate well-being? “These new spaces that are created are important that they arise from one, create them each in their own way beyond what someone else does. They are places where one can de-stress and find oneself, but with the most creative that oneself” says the psychologist Álvarez. “Since our daily life is full of obligations, these places make us forget about all those, it is a direct connection with us.”

Alvarez says: “These spaces allow us to play whatever we want, make music, cook, read, exercise, write, rest, meditate… being “fallow”. We disconnect from the obligation and connect with other things, with something creative and that is not a requirement”.

For Álvarez, the pandemic was just the kick to develop these spaces. “Beyond the lockdown, and the fact that we are not locked up now, these places work. And sometimes the rooms can be simply sitting down to read a book in an armchair or having a layer of wine with good music. It always depends on our creativity when it comes to generating the moment,” he says.

Álvarez returns to the theme of the land. And this question of “being in” fallow “. “It is inventing something on the balcony with some activity such as plants or a garden. The work of the land is very beneficial for mental health. We have to go back to touch the ground. These rooms can also add nature to be in contact with ourselves and the environment that surrounds us”.

