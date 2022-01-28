Encouraging outlook for Club América regarding Pedro Aquino’s injury

In the middle of the World Cup year, and with the constant calls to face the World Cup Qualifiersit is clear that it will be more and more complicated for Santiago Solari have their campus one hundred percent in the America clubbecause the physical wear, the possible injuries, and the contagions of Covid-19 could keep their best players away from the most important days, and even from the leaguea fact that already happened last semester with Peter Aquinaswho was low key Quarter finals against him National University Club because he came with the Peruvian National Team despite not being in good physical condition. This week, it seemed that history was repeating itself, but the most recent reports may allow us to breathe easier in Coapaand the fanatic Cream blue.

As reported by Christian Moya of The Eighth Sports, Peter Aquinas He is not in greater danger, and his return to Mexico City would be only with the intention of preventing any other greater damage, so he would have no problem rejoining the ranks of Santiago Solari tomorrow to prepare for the next match against Athletic Saint Louis. Although it is likely that he will be analyzed again by the medical body of Coapait is very likely that the holding midfielder will see activity against the potosinos.

The annoyance of the Azulcrema fanatic with Pedro Aquino

As mentioned, it is not the first time that the Peruvian has been hurt by his national representative, in fact the same directive spoke out against the Peruvian Federation in November of last year for not taking care of his footballer. This caused a large sector of fans to express their anger at the possibility of this repeating itself now that the Closure 2022.

The midfield of Club America

It is a fact that Peter Aquinas part as one of the most important men in the tactical scheme of Santiago Solarithis became clear when he could not make up for his absence against Cougars last semester, but now that you have Jonathan dos Santos as another option besides Richard Sanchezthe Argentine helmsman could alternate them to avoid physical loads that represent future injuries.