ETH Whales Buy $88M Shiba Inu Tokens

The largest wallets ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) have acquired $88 million in Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) in recent days.

What has happened

According to data from wallet tracking tool WhaleStats, large holders have added trillions of SHIB to their holdings over a 60-hour period.

The buying activity has seen SHIB become the largest token position by dollar value among the top 100 ETH whales.

JUST IN: $SHIB had flipped $FTX to be biggest token position by dollar value among the top 1000 ETH wallets Total holding value: $1,665,876,442 Whale leaderboard: https://t.co/28TDZ70IkD#ShibArmy #SHIBerse #SHIB pic.twitter.com/oXUMZ4ycwv — WhaleStats – the top 1000 Ethereum richlist (@WhaleStats) January 27, 2022

Two particularly large transactions this week took place on Jan. 24, when two ETH whales reportedly added 3.6 trillion SHIB tokens to their portfolios. WhaleStats reported that the whales added $73.4 million in SHIB in just two hours in a series of eight transactions.

Because it is important

SHIB is down more than 75% from its all-time high of $0.00008616 three months ago. However, the rival Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) has maintained its growth of 14,900,000% in a period of one year.

The developers behind the coin have recently moved towards introducing a series of new infrastructure upgrades that will see the Shiba Inu evolve beyond its “cryptocurrency” status. meme”.

Earlier this week, the team has revealed the first hints at their next metaverse world called ‘Shiberse’.

The movement of prices

On Thursday morning, SHIB was trading at $0.00002131, down 5.41% in the last 24 hours.