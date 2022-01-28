Eugenio Derbez claims to have the smallest car in the world | AFP

Lately the interviews of Yordi Rosado have become one of the programs of Youtube Internet users’ favorites and this time it was Eugenio Derbez’s turn to introduce himself and share a little more about his life.

Of course the talk got good, as always, the popular interviewer did his job in an excellent way and managed to get the actor to start sharing impressive data about his beginnings, but also about other curiosities, such as that he has a very special position, the smallest car in the world, smaller than the record.

While they were talking a little about how well his job has gone, everything he has achieved and of course also the security and benefits of being so successful, it was at that moment that he touched on the subject.

He began to tell his companion passionate who is into cars and especially classics, as well as having a fondness for small cars.

It even keeps a Cadillac 57 which belonged to his father, perhaps that was where he got the great love he has for these machines. He got together with one of his friends and decided to start putting together a unique collection of mini cars.









He assures that they have more than 18 small cars, a unique collection that also has what we already mentioned, the smallest car in the world, even smaller than the world record.

Eugenio tells us that he was able to acquire this car after the museum was closed, he even told us that the entrance to the “Believe it or not” museums places the smallest car in the world, although it is not smaller than his.

There are only three like his, which of course is beyond the reach of Ripley’s and his records. Yordi was also curious and asked him if he could fit inside the car, answering yes but that it is very dangerous to drive him through the streets, it’s like an avalanche.

