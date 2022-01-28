extreme fear

my article for The National titled “Correlational Paroxysm” was published on December 10 and there I reported the co-movement, the correlation, between the bitcoin US$ (BTC-USD), the CMC Crypto 200 Index (CMC200) and the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (SP500). ).

The CMC200 is a volume-weighted average price index of the top 200 cryptocurrencies in market capitalization and in US dollars, and does not include bitcoin or stablecoins. Thus, this index provides information on the cryptocurrency market without the influence of bitcoin or stablecoins.

In my article I provided quantified Pearson correlation between bitcoin and the two indices mentioned in 198 observations between December 4, 2020 and December 5, 2021: +0.71 between CMC200 and SP500, +0.48 between bitcoin and SP500, +0.93 between bitcoin and CMC200.

A month later, on January 11, 2022, a similar analysis was published on the blog of the International Monetary Fund, but without quantifications.

More recently and due to the now prolonged decline in the price of bitcoin, other articles have been published that speak of the correlation between bitcoin and the SP500, however, none of these articles provide quantified correlation.

In fact, an updated correlation with the 21 calendar days of January 2022 reveals: +0.74 between the CMC200 and the SP500, +0.74 between bitcoin and the SP500, +0.98 between bitcoin and the CMC200. In other words, the correlation between bitcoin and the US market seen through the SP500 increased from +0.48 to +0.74. Thus, and given the high correlation, any of the factors that different analysts have mentioned that affect the SP500 have also affected bitcoin.

By January 21, 2022 and in relation to November 7, 2021, the date on which bitcoin reached its maximum value of $67,567, it had already lost 46% of that value and was trading at $36,457. Given that 75 days passed between the two dates mentioned, that 46% meant a loss of 0.61% per day. Definitely a slow agony.

Furthermore, the expected «Death Cross» occurred last January 13, when the 50-day price moving average crossed down to the 200-day moving average and during the mentioned 75 days, the OBV (On Balance Volume) exhibited a downward trend, in full phase and in tune with the falling price of bitcoin. The OBV technical indicator relates volume to the price changes that have accompanied this volume.

Also and for January 25, the date I write the article, the sentiment expressed by the price of bitcoin is “extreme fear”, with the Bull & Bear Index Rising at 0.08, in the lowest quintile of its scale (between 0.0 and 0.20).

The figures shown and the price of bitcoin allow me to emphasize the lesson of the market and return to the conclusion of my article of last December 10 with an update: the engine of diversification is investment in assets that are not correlated with each other and who does not even He learned that bitcoin, the rest of the cryptocurrencies and the market were together in a quasi-correlational paroxysm, since to date it has a gap of almost half the value it had until November 7, 2021.

