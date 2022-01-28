Falcao garcia He is one of the referents of the Colombian national team and he showed his face, he spoke of the 1-0 loss with Peru, a qualifying match against Qatar World Cup 2022.

“Is not sufficient. These are with goals and we didn’t do them”, said the Rayo Vallecano striker.

García played the entire first half and was relieved by the coach, Reinaldo Rueda, in the second period.

put the face

“Peru played what they have to play. They are situations, they are factors, each team does its job, ”said the samarium.

Colombia completed six games without scoring, which is what they have needed to be higher in the standings.

“You have to look for variants when teams stop like this. There are no excuses, we didn’t put it in, they had one and they put it in,” Garcia said.

