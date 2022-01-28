Finish the novel! Yeferson Soteldo arrives for Carlos Salcedo to Tigres

Juan Manuel Figueroa and Jorge Rosales

Monterey, NL / 28.01.2022





The novel will finally end Carlos Salcedo Y Yeferson Soteldoafter the leadership of tigers unlocked the exchange with the Toronto F.C. of the mls and it is only a matter of signing the contract by both parties.

Sources aware of the negotiations confirmed to Mediotiempo that the feline directive reached an agreement with Soteldo to join the campus after CONMEBOL qualifiersafter the player’s environment complicated the operation for a few days.

The 24-year-old offensive footballer he was no longer quoted for the TFC preseason in California, United Stateswhere you should report to Titan Salcedo to formalize his transfer, after training separately in the whole of the UANL.

The 28-year-old defender arranged a contract with the Canadians for three years with the option of one more and will be the Club’s Franchise Player beside Alex Pozuelo and Lorenzo Insignewho joins next summer.

Salcedo has not been taken into account by the DT Miguel Herrera from the duel against Cougars of Day 3, since he had his mind set on the transfer to the MLS, since he did not want to continue in the institution where contract ended in December 2022.

