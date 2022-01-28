Five devices that will make life easier for seniors

Technology is changing the world and for this we must find tools with which users feel comfortable, especially those who are not familiar with day-to-day digital developments. These are five devices for someone of the third age that can facilitate their life and their relationship with technology.

One of the most recommended for its characteristics is Apolo, a Smartphone with 4G technology which is designed for older adults and has applications such as WhatsApp or Facebook. It also has an assist button for geolocation (GPS) and a stable and easy-to-use charging base.

cell phone for seniors Amazon Apollo

But nevertheless, Other smartphones that are of a good size and have GPS are also suggested for any eventuality. Undoubtedly, a cell phone with easy handling provides more confidence and an element of adequate entertainment.

As the years go by, medicines become a permanent companion, either to support health or to prevent future illnesses. Nevertheless, memory is not an eternal gift and a technological aid does not fall badly.

One invention for this problem is the Ellie Smart Pillbox, a device that looks like a phone but sends notifications and reports if the routines are carried out correctly.

smart pill box Amazon Ellie

On many occasions, relating to technology is not an easy task and it is that the shortcuts, patterns and even the applications themselves become confusing for someone who does not use them frequently, for this reason an assistant can make things easier.

Speakers like Alexa or the Google Nest Mini with compact devices that respond to commands for you and they can even be connected with cell phones or with different appliances that have similar technology so that people only have to ask for things to be done.

The Nest Mini is available in two colors, chalk and charcoal. Courtesy Google

For example, play music, turn the lights on or off, or activate the home alarm. These are alternatives you can do life is easier in times where technology is advancing by leaps and bounds.

Following the same line of home automation (technology for the home), an alternative that can make life easier and avoid the fatigue of cleaning a space are smart vacuum cleaners. Appliances that are turned on and they automatically begin to advance through the rooms cleaning the floor and leaving it spotlesswithout the users having to make more effort.

The new vacuum cleaner at CES 202O BLOOMBERG

In addition, this type of electrical appliance is even stored by itself since on many occasions it is enough to locate the point where it is you must arrange for him to finish his tour there, without the need to search for him all over the premises.

Security must be a first-hand issue and for people to can keep calm, a tool that can be very useful is the Ring Alarm. A surveillance system that contains a base installation, a contact sensor, motion detector, keypad, and range extender.

It is no longer a dream, the home automation of the future at your fingertips Weather/Colombia

In addition, it is compatible with voice assistants such as Alexa, so that it can be managed through this technology.