For newspaper As, Gonzalo Plata needed 90 minutes to get a doctorate against Brazil | Soccer | sports

Getting a doctorate entails several years of studies where you have to train and research first. The result of this process ends up being a great satisfaction for the person who carries out a study in a specialized area. Gonzalo Plata, on the other hand, needed ninety minutes to get his doctorate against the best team in this qualifying round for the Qatar World Cup. The Ecuadorian graduated with honors and stayed close to the cum laude (highest rating).

Ecuador and Brazil experienced a real madness in the first half with the expulsion of Alexander Domínguez for his hard tackle on Matheus Cunha. Before, Casemiro’s goal was seen after a host of errors from the Ecuadorian defense. The VAR even intervened to annul the decision of the referee Wilmar Roldán when he awarded a penalty from Raphinha to Pervis Estupiñán. The controversy continued in the added time of the second half with the expulsion of Alisson that ended up being rectified, again, by the VAR. It was certainly a crazy and hectic game.

At 21 years old, the Real Valladolid player has no ceiling and his ambition continues to grow in every game he plays. On Thursday, Gonzalo Plata managed to prevail over the entire succession of events to unclog an adverse result. His participation on the court went from less to more until he finished his performance with an assist from the corner. The man from Guayaquil put the ball at the near post and Félix Torres only had to put his head in to send the ball into the back of the goal. Ecuador added a very valuable point to maintain third place in the qualifier with three days to go.

Plata was a headache for the Brazilian defense. The winger did not stop attacking down his right wing and throwing the dribbling whenever he could. In total he made four successful dribbles and, not only that, he was also the player with the highest number of recoveries with 10 of 16 achieved. Peru will be his next prey in this tie, on Tuesday, February 1. (D)