From the beach Carmen Villalobos paralyzed the networks with her beautiful figure

Over the years, carmen villalobos, has shown his great talent for acting in various Latin American television strips. She also conquered everyone with her performance in the novel “Without Se… there is no Paradise” where did he play the role of Catherine Santana. This great interaction made his fame grow by leaps and bounds.

For his part, on this occasion, carmen villalobos It is a trend in the various entertainment news portals since a few hours ago he shared a series of photos on his profile of his official account of Instagram that showed how beautiful she is at 38 years old. In them you can see the perfect silhouette when wearing a tiny bikini from the beach.

