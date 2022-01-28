From the beach Carmen Villalobos paralyzed the networks with her beautiful figure

Over the years, carmen villalobos, has shown his great talent for acting in various Latin American television strips. She also conquered everyone with her performance in the novel “Without Se… there is no Paradise” where did he play the role of Catherine Santana. This great interaction made his fame grow by leaps and bounds.

For his part, on this occasion, carmen villalobos It is a trend in the various entertainment news portals since a few hours ago he shared a series of photos on his profile of his official account of Instagram that showed how beautiful she is at 38 years old. In them you can see the perfect silhouette when wearing a tiny bikini from the beach.

On the other hand, the talented coffee maker in her working life is having a wonderful time since since November 8 she is breaking it as a presenter in the program “Unstoppable School” where 12 women entrepreneurs from different Latin American countries compete for the opportunity to receive the necessary support to succeed and realize their most cherished dream in the business world.

Meanwhile, in her personal life, she is doing in the best way since a couple of years ago she married the Colombian actor. Sebastian Caicedo. So from that moment they share various memories of their life together. However, in recent months it has not been all rosy since Sebastian He got sick with coronavirus and it was quite complicated. Luckily he has recovered and is currently in good health.

Changing the subject, this great popularity that he possesses is reflected in his social networks Since every time she posts, her followers react immediately with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments praising her great beauty as well as everything she shares. This makes carmen villalobos Be one of the most important influencers in the coffee country.