Gerardo Martino and the action that angered the FMF, that’s why they have their replacement ready

Gerardo Martino’s reaction that he did not like at all in the FMF

January 28, 2022 10:50 a.m.

During the game between Mexico and Jamaica An anecdotal event occurred in Kingston, but it did not go unnoticed by Femexfut. Gerardo Martino At one point during the duel, he began to talk with players from Jamaica.

Although this is normal before or after a game, the curious thing was that it happened while the ball was rolling on the field in view of all the players present, since the game in Jamaica it was behind closed doors.

Gerardo Martino after the expulsion of Damion Lowe from Jamaica He approached the player and started talking to him, gave him a little hug and said goodbye while the player went to the showers.

Femexfut would be upset with Martino and analyze his continuity

After an apathetic game and where Mexico suffered to win Gerardo Martino he lost the role of the game, but instead of concentrating on organizing how his team would stand after Lowe’s expulsion, he preferred to go talk to the player. In the FMF analyze changes in the Mexican helmsman.

Among the options available to Mexican Football Federation Names appear like Ricardo Ferretti, Miguel Herrera and Matías Almeyda, who know Mexican soccer and could give another style to the Mexican team that fear no longer influences Concacaf due to the poor soccer it shows.

Gerardo Martino and Lowe talking after the expulsion of the Jamaican

Two key games for the Mexican team

the duels before Costa Rica and Panama can mark a before and after in the management of Gerardo Martino in front of the Mexican team, as both teams are looking for the third place that Mexico has. If he doesn’t score points in the Azteca, Tata could say goodbye to El Tri.

Yon de Luisa assured that “there are no guarantees” about the continuity of Gerardo Martino and that everything will depend on the results obtained in the three matches. Against Jamaica there were 3 important points, but it is useless if against Costa Rica and Panama the points are not taken.