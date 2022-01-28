Gredmarie Colón celebrates the birthday of her “baby boy”, Fredito Mathews

The host Gredmarie Colon and the former warrior freddy mathews They have been characterized as a couple who, despite having announced the end of their relationship on more than one occasion, do not accept distances and are seen together in different activities.

Apparently, the love between the two overcomes any difference or love situation. This feeling, in turn, has already led them to achieve a sentimental reconciliation in the past.

An example of the above is the celebration – yesterday – of Mathews’s birthday, in which the program’s panelist “I know everything” from Wapa Television she celebrated the birth of her “baby boy”, as she calls him.

The model shared a photo on his social networks dressed in black and with balloons in the same color as part of his celebration. Colón immediately commented to her: “How beautiful. ‘Happy Birthday, baby boy’ (I) love you”.

Similarly, in his stories on Instagram, Colón shared the celebration that Mathews had with her and a group of friends in a nightclub.

The model also dedicated several photos to him in his stories when remembering some of the birthdays of the former participant of the program “Warriors” from Channel 4.

“Stories” by Gredmarie Colon. (instagram) (Supplied)

On August 26, 2021, the model announced the end of her four and a half year relationship with Mathews. From In fact, he published it on his social networks through a message, which was later deleted from his Instagram account.

“Throughout my career I have shared many moments with you and as always this will be no exception. This last year has been one of great changes and continuous growth. Precisely for this reason, after 4 and a half years, Fredito Mathews and I have decided to go our separate ways and we will always wish each other the best.”, he wrote at the time.

The cheerleader asked for respect for their respective families and a “judgment-free space of understanding”. “These will be our only expressions in this regard. With love, Gredmarie,” he added.

After the announcement of their separation, a few months passed and each one began to share stories separately on their social networks that revealed that they were in the same places. Among those similar publications, visits to restaurants, races in all-terrain vehicles and the farewell to the year from the Alof hotel in San Juan stand out. In none of the recent posts did they appear posing for the lens as they used to in the past.

The couple’s first public separation was announced on November 21, 2019, after images of Mathews circulated the day before, kissing a Colombian contestant from the “Guerreros” program who had arrived in Puerto Rico for a special edition. At that time the model was one of the Puerto Rican warriors in the program.

“I thought it would last a lifetime”, expressed at that time the finalist of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2011.

A few days later, Mathews tearfully admitted in a hoarse voice that he had “made a mistake.”

“I lost a superwoman, an excellent person, I don’t complain about her at all, an excellent mother, everyone loves her”said on November 26, 2019.

Later, the presenter expressed that she did not close the doors to a possible reconciliation with the model.

“I forgave him and those were the first expressions I said because in order to heal my heart I cannot hold any grudges, any resentment”, held at the beginning of December of that year.

Finally, At the end of January 2021, the couple showed their love again on social networks after they both received 2020 together in Madrid, Spain.