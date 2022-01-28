Grettell Valdez explains how cancer started in her finger

“We came to the conclusion that what I have is a virus that transmutes into cancer (…) it turns out that it is a virus that causes a wart and that wart mutates into cancer,” he explained.

Regarding the treatment that it will take to end the cancer at the root, he explained: “The recommendation was to eradicate the entire wart and what was damaged on my finger and then do radiation to kill any molecule that remained, then do a chemo of finger, which is localized to kill any cells that have remained so that it does not recur again”.

Before ending the video, Grettell revealed what caused this health problem: “Important, how did this happen? A manicure, a manicure with unclean instruments. I want to suggest that every time you go to a place to do something, take your things, check that they are sterilized, do not take risks, please, a nonsense ended in all this, imagine, “he acknowledged.

The actress also denied that her finger was amputated during the operation: “That’s the story, they didn’t amputate my finger, or anything, they did cut a quarter of my nail. Yes, they cut my entire back, I no longer have a trace, they removed my entire back, both five years ago and now, but since I have the best surgeon in the world, he pulled the skin from my finger and managed to close it, so it was magnificent”.