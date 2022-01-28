Guards of a valuables car would have participated in the theft of their own vehicle

Two security guards are suspected of collaborating with the theft of a truck of valuables belonging to their own company.

This January 27, the Metropolitan Police of Barranquilla reported that they managed to capture two men accused of being part of the robbery of a valuables transport truck. According to information from the authorities, the men worked at the security company and gave part of the money to the driver of a private vehicle.

“The case was recorded this Thursday morning in the parking lot of a shopping center. Through line 123, citizens reported suspicious movements around the armored vehicle. Immediately the units of the Zonal Armor went to the place, but some men, apparently officials of the security company, stated that nothing had happened “, assured the Barranquilla police in a statement.

According to El Tiempo, people who were at the scene said that one of the guards got out of the armored vehicle with “some tulas with money and gave them to the driver of a private car” that left the area at full speed.

According to The Herald, The robbery was recorded in the morning hours in the parking lot of the Viva Shopping Center. There the authorities reviewed the security cameras and realized that the person who delivered the money was part of the security company, so he and another suspect were captured.

For now, the authorities claim to be searching for the vehicle used to take the stolen money and capture the other person involved in the crime.

Barranquilla residents have seen in the last year how cases of theft, homicide and extortion have increased. According to a study by Citizen Security of the Universidad del Norte, in the first six months of this year 171 homicides were committed, 27 more than the same period last year, which means an increase of 19%. Other crimes, such as theft from people, financial entities, vehicles and motorcycles also increased by 2%, 100%, 66% and 68%, respectively.

Due to these data, Jaime Pumarejo, mayor of the city, announced a series of measures to combat crimes in the capital of the Atlantic. Among these is the increase in the force foot and the expansion in prison capacity and the arrival of more judges.

But one of the most curious and controversial has been the alliance with Rappi and the Metropolitan Police of Barranquilla, which allows the company’s more than four thousand households to become “eyes” to ensure safety on the streets of the city.

Pumarejo said at the time that after the meeting a technological tool will be implemented that will allow households to immediately notify any eventuality or episode that occurs.

“This panic button will be directly connected to the competent authorities. Thus, Barranquilla becomes the first city in the country to interconnect rappitenderos to support networks against insecurity”

“This will be the largest Police support network we have to date, and Rappi is starting this international strategy with Barranquilla. We are happy to be able to accompany them in this pilot”, said Pumarejo.

