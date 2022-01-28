Guillermo Ochoa, the time bomb in the goal of the Mexican National Team

Guillermo Ochoa, goalkeeper of América and constant starter in the Mexican National Team. (Photo: Mauricio Salas/Jam Media/Getty Images)

The Mexican National Team has a problem in the goal that will explode sooner or later, and that the coach, Gerardo Martino, does not want, or it is not convenient for him to see: Guillermo Ochoa has no competition in El Tri’s goal.

Paco Memo He is heading as the undisputed starter for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, without any rival that threatens to snatch the position.

Why has it been impossible for the other goalkeepers to take Ochoa’s place in the Tri when he is not the least scored goalkeeper in the Liga MX in the last tournaments, did not succeed in Europe, he is not champion with America on his return, and with him The team has not achieved the long-awaited fifth game either?

Ochoa can make mistakes under the three posts, he can lower his level with America, not be champion, and despite this, he will play yes or yes with El Tri in the next World Cup… and in one of those, until 2026.

Ochoa, a media career

Ochoa’s career has always been linked to the media.

He debuted in America when he was only 18 years old and managed to show confidence in a club, not easy for his age. Because it was a team from Televisa, the dominant Mexican television station at the time, he took care of it, inflated it.

Since he was called up to the 2004 Olympic Team in Athens —where he did not play because Jesús Corona held the starting position— his career has always been linked to El Tri.

But in numbers Nor has he been the goalkeeper who has made the difference in El Tri. With him or without him in goal, Mexico has remained in the round of 16 phase. Yes, it has four Gold Cups in its showcase, but it is a tournament that Mexico is obliged to win in Concacaf.

In 2011, Paco Memo decided to leave his comfort zone at América, where he was Liga MX champion in 2005, and emigrate to Europe.

but there had a gray stage, without major achievements: He returned to Mexico with many goals against and two relegations in two teams.

At Ajaccio, in France, he played for three years, receiving 181 goals with an average of one goal conceded every 56 minutes. There he descended in the last campaign he played.

In 2014, when he signed for Málaga, in LaLiga, he spent two years and could not become the starting goalkeeper and had problems with Carlos Kanemi, who kept the position. When he came to play, his numbers were not the most impressive: a goal conceded every 88 minutes.

In Granada he played 39 games, in which he received 82 goals, that is, one goal every 42 minutes. The team was relegated at the end of that campaign.

His adventure ended at Standard de Liège, in Belgium, a second-tier league in Europe, with 99 goals conceded in two years. There he could, at least, play the Champions League.

Return to Liga MX, without penalty or glory

Paco Memo returned to Liga MX in the 2019 Apertura as an idol of americanism, with a massive reception at the Mexico City airport.

But his second stage in America has passed without pain or glory.

Ochoa came to replace Agustín Marchesín, who shone at the club (he won one Liga MX, one Copa MX and one Champion of Champions), who had replaced Moisés Muñoz, multi-champion with the Águilas (two Liga MX and two Liga MX Champions). Concacaf) and famous for the goal against Cruz Azul in a final.

In the five tournaments he has already played with América, Ochoa has never been the least scored goalkeeper (on two occasions, it has been the Mexican goalkeepers Rodolfo Cota and Jesús Corona) and he has not been a champion either.

The contract between América and Ochoa ends in December of this year.

“My dream, intention and idea is to work, extend my sports career. You reach an age where you say I’m on my way out, I did what I had to do and I don’t want to stay in that satisfied part,” Ochoa told ESPN. “My intention is to play five or six more years.”

Substitute for Oswaldo and the “Rabbit”

In the nineties, for the 1994 World Cup, Jorge Campos took control of the goal of Mexico when he was 28 years old.

For France 1998, “Brody”, then 32 years old, continued as a starter and Oswaldo Sánchez and Óscar Pérez, as substitutes, both 25 years old.

When Campos’ level dropped for 2002, Pérez was ready to take the starting job at the World Cups in Korea and Japan, with Oswaldo and Jorge as substitutes.

Four years later, it was Oswaldo who took the starting job at Germany 2006, with Corona and Ochoa, two young goalkeepers as substitutes, aged 25 and 21, respectively.

Everything It was outlined for Ochoa to be the Tri’s starting goalkeeper in that World Cup South Africa 2010 because Corona, his great rival, was not summoned due to indiscipline, but coach Javier Aguirre did not trust him enough and preferred the veteran “Rabbit” Pérez, 37 years old at the time.

“We went to preseason with Luis Michel, Memo Ochoa and me. Javier Aguirre told us that the competition to reach the World Cup began there and that no one was sure of a place”, recalled Óscar Pérez with TUDN. “Javier was very hermetic and two weeks before he said that nobody had a secure position. He told me that he was going to start the day of the talk, the day before the game and I always tried to be very focused and that’s where I found out”.

Corona, the one that competed the most

After the disappointment in South Africa, with the “Rabbit” and Oswaldo already 37 years old, there had to be a renewal in the goal of the Tri.

that’s where it started a four-year battle between Ochoa and Corona.

Corona had the advantage of being an Olympic medalist in 2012, the highest achievement of a team. But Ochoa won the battle and in Brazil 2014, against Cameroon, He fulfilled his dream of debuting in a World Cup. His best game was against Brazil.

“My assistants and I spent two hours discerning. We made the decision, I was punctual and said ‘alright, let’s go for Memo’. He called the three (goalkeepers), and I told them that ‘we have already made the decision of who is going to play the game, that the decision was completely mine. Memo’ is going to start,” said Miguel Herrera, DT del Tri at the time, on the program “It’s time to give an opinion.”

The decision caused annoyance in Corona, who came to think and question Herrera, that Ochoa was imposed.

“Chuy was upset, angry and wanted to talk to me. We go to lunch, I anticipate it and say ‘How are you doing? You want to talk?’. I pulled it and that’s when we talked,” Herrera said in an interview with Televisa.

“‘Was there a call?'” Corona questioned Herrera, as the DT confessed. “If there had been a call, even if it had been from the president, I would go up to my room and pack my suitcase and have someone else come to direct it. No one is going to tell me what I have to do, because I have the conscience to do it the way I like”.

No real competition

Since the World Cup in Brazil, Ochoa has no longer released the starting job, in part because of little competition. His rivals in the goal are no longer Oswaldo Sánchez or “Rabbit” Pérez, consolidated players, figures in their clubs.

At this stage they have been Corona -who has no longer been summoned to the Tri by Gerardo Martino-, Alfredo Talavera, Jonathan Orozco, Rodolfo Cota, Hugo Gonzalez, all with more than thirty years and less experience than Ochoa.

“When I started I was with Chuy, Oswaldo, the ‘Rabbit’, then 2010 came and later Talavera. We repeat the same as always and we are the same old school ‘rockers’”, Ochoa told W Radio.

There is no generational change

El Tri has a serious bomb in the goal, that will explode after the World Cup in Qatar: Who will be the replacement for Ochoa, who plans to retire from El Tri after this World Cup?

“I believe that young people have to take that step, because there is a very large gap where it has cost them to consolidate and facing the future for Qatar, personally, it is essential to have a third goalkeeper who accumulates experience for the good of Mexico, of the National Team and for the World Cup in Mexico”, he commented.

The serious problem is that nor are there young archers who paint to replace it. The Mexican goalkeepers under 30 years of age who today are starters in Liga MX, none have had a process in the Senior National Team, nor are they shaping up to be, at least, the third goalkeeper in Qatar.

-Carlos Acevedo (Santos Laguna) 25 years

-Gil Alcalá (Queretaro) 29 years old

-Angel Malagon (Necaxa) 24 years old

-Luis Garcia (Toluca) 29 years old

-Raúl Gudiño (Chivas) 25 years old

“There comes a point when the National Team must be put to an end and young people should be given an opportunity to take a step forward and that is what is missing now. My idea is to play the next World Cup, eager to take that step of trying again, making history and going as far as possible. Qatar would be my final point in the selection”, Paco Memo told W Radio.

Even if he is not the goalkeeper with the fewest goals in Liga MX, is not champion with his club, or makes mistakes in the goal, Ochoa is not in danger of someone stealing his starting job for the World Cup in Qatar… and in one of those not even for Mexico 2026.

