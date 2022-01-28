Haaland’s top 3 players

Erling Haaland is the perpetual news on the football planet. Whether it’s because of his goal addiction -something that has already been considered chronic-, because he slips some clue to unravel about his next and future destination or simply like now, for chatting with a lifelong friend of the forward’s family of the Borussia Dortmund.

Jan Aage Fjortoft He was international for Norway 71 times during the 90s. In most of them, coinciding with Alf-Inge Haaland, the father of the fashionable player -with the permission of Mbappé and Vlahovic-. They even met in the Premier League. During that time they forged a close friendship that remains. In fact, involved in the media, he has become one of the main sources of information about the player. In an interview in a relaxed tone for the streaming platform via playand reproduced by ESPNHaaland confesses.

Now, keeps his team on edge after suffering a broken fiber that threatens to turn him out when the aurinegros face Bayer Leverkusen on February 6 in the great match that will decide if the black and yellow continue fighting for the Bundesliga: “I’ll be back soon. I hope sooner than the last time. I’m training well”, He stated It is the third injury suffered by the Norwegian this season, something that especially frustrates him. In fact, he stated that he suffers a lot in this situation: “The worst feeling is not being available to play, because it’s basically your job… But it’s part of it, even if it’s not good. But this is good mental training if you can get through it.” . And that makes me hungrier for success“.

Always on the lookout for improvement, Fjortoft singled out the header as his greatest achievement this season. Although Haaland, as he says, is always “hungry”: “I think I can improve on everything. If you say I’m good at finishing…I think I can improve it much more. And…yes, everything. I can be faster and I can be stronger. I can do it. But If I have to improve something, it is not to injure myself. Because if I don’t get injured, I will play more games and progress much more. And if you ask me what goals I have for 2022, even for the rest of my career, it’s not to be injured.”

And, of course, his future came to light. It is the game he plays off the field, and in which he scored a goal that left the German sports management offside: “My comments about the pressure from Borussia Dortmund on the decision about my future? I felt it was time for me to say something. Lots of others were talking, so that was it. And now I really don’t want to say much more. What has been said, said and we continue”. Subsequently, Dortmund, surprised, denied that they were pressured to speed up their decision.

Haaland’s top 3

As a bonus-track to the interview, and when asked who he would give the three votes to The Best of FIFA, did not have many doubts: “It is a good question. If it were for last year I would say Lewandowski. Yes, lewandowski number one. And then, for me, Benzema, which has also been fantastic. But also it would say it of Messi, which has been outstanding. So Benzema and Messi would share second and third place”.