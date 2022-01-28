Half time: La Sele and Panama tie without goals

At the end of the first half, Costa Rica and Panama remain tied 0-0 in a duel that is vital for both teams in the qualifiers for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

The match is vital, since Panamanians currently own the fourth ticket that gives them a place in the World Cup playoffs.

In the first scoring, a header by José Fajardo was close to cooling down the great atmosphere in the National Stadium.

Then at 16′, it was Keylor Navas who saved the Tricolor with another from Fajardo, but the action was offside.

Joel Campbell has led the most dangerous plays for La Sele and if it weren’t for the good defensive work of the canaleros, the score could already be open.

Coach Luis Fernando Suárez opted for a 4-4-2 in his scheme with

Keylor Navas, Kendall Waston, Francisco Calvo, Keysher Fuller, Ronald Matarrita, Orlando Galo, Yeltsin Tejeda, Aarón Suárez, Alonso Martínez, Joel Campbell and José Guillermo Ortiz.

One of the most affected has been the young Aarón Suárez, although he showed himself much better when they put him in the center of the field in the 38th minute.

The clearest actions for the national team have occurred in set pieces.

The Tricolor ended with the variant of Orlando Galo by Celso Borges, due to an injury.

If they win La Sele, the Ticos would be only two points behind the Canaleros and also very close to the first three places in the direct classification.

The match is attended by around 18,000 people in the National Stadium, which has 60% of its total capacity enabled for this match.

