Hard blow to the ‘H’: The fans turn their backs on the Honduran National Team

SAN PEDRO SULA, HONDURAS.- With a Honduran national team already stuck in the precipice and sunk in the table of placements of the eliminatory of Concacaf heading to Qatar-2022, the fans have decided not to flock to the stadium.

The preview of the duel Honduras-Canada it was wake-style: in complete silence and with only the loyal ones. The fans were surprised at the Sampedrano colossus, where only the music that the sponsors played in the tents was heard.

And it is that the terrible tie that the “H” is carrying out has led people to fall into the mood to arrive en masse and support them as was done against the United States, Jamaica and Panama.

They have been bump after bump that of the bicolor that has permeated the deepest part of the fans of the national team, however, the faithful are always there. “I am Honduran, dad, here I will always be in the good times and the bad much more “, said Jorge García, a fan who wore the Honduras jersey and carried a scarf around his neck.

On the outskirts of the Sampedrano venue, there was a curious moment when a boy identified with the shirt of one of the sponsors of Fenafuth came to give away tickets from the town of Sol and the fans refused to grab them. Not even a gift!

Fenafuth, forced to reduce the cost of tickets compared to previous games, decided to set the price: Sol este 100 lempiras, preference 300 and seat 500, however, the match will be played in an empty stadium.

Honduras, after the game against the Canadians, will prepare to receive El Salvador in the same stadium Olympic next Sunday, a game that will be conditioned in terms of the support of the fans, by tonight’s result against Canada.

