Hárold Preciado will leave Deportivo Cali to play for Santos Laguna

Deportivo Cali will suffer another loss for the current season in which it has major commitments such as the defense of its title in Colombian soccer and its presence in the Copa Libertadores.

The sugar box will not have its scorer, Hárold Preciado from Tumaque, who will continue his career in Mexican soccer.

Preciado decided to accept an offer from Santos Laguna de Torreón, a team that at the beginning of the season had made him a first proposal, which he rejected.

The Mexican team, which also has the color green on its shirt, decided to bid again and this time the numbers convinced Preciado, who will sign with the Mexican team.

Preciado is concentrated in Barranquilla with the Colombian National Team, and after these qualifying matches he will travel to Mexico to join his new team.

Preciado’s loss for the champion is added to others that have affected the team’s performance in these first dates of the 2022 League.

Hernán Menosse, Juan Camilo Angulo, Jhojan Valencia and Andrés Colorado had already left the team for other clubs, with the exception of ‘Colo’, who trains with Cortuluá, owner of his file.

Deportivo Cali will have to go to the market to replace Preciado, author of 13 goals the previous semester.