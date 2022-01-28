HBO Max: Who is Victoria Volkóva, the trans actress of “Sex, modesty and tears 2”?

This February 4 opens in hbo max the sequel to “Sex, modesty and tears”, comes 20 years after the first part. And in the youth cast, the presence of Victoria Volkóva stands out, a social media celebrity who has a large community where the public of diversity is included, she is a trans woman and her content is focused on issues of beauty, fashion and for inclusion, of course.

“This is going to open the way for many, many, many and not only in terms of trans people, but in diversity of characters”

With “Sex, modesty and tears 2” he receives his first opportunity in cinema with a leading character, however, he has already been seen acting in other projects, for example, “How to survive single”, but this time he has a leading role. where he shares credits with Ximena Romo, Paco Rueda, José Ángel Bichir, Naian Norvind and the original cast, Susana Zabaleta, Víctor Huggo Martin, Cecilia Suárez, Mónica Dionne and Jorge Salinas.

At a press conference to talk about the film, The influencer and now actress highlighted the importance of presenting characters of diversity from a place of respect and away from mockery or ridicule.

“For me, being how important the film is and how the first installment broke ground in Mexican cinema, it is super important to play a trans character in a dignified and very current way. This is something that has not been done in Mexican cinema, at least in such large installments, and it is super important, because this is going to open the way for many, many, many and not only in terms of trans people, but in diversity. of characters and in stories that are told from a much more human perspective and not as a joke or a cliché. And that Mexico is the differentiator in this for Latin America is magnificent, I love it”.

Regarding his foray into a project as important as the sequel to this national classic, he highlights: “For me it has been a great learning experience, above all, falling into such a large production, with great actors and a great director, it was like a dream, like a sponge, I learned everything I could and obviously with the nerves of being in such an iconic film and that means a lot for a whole generation and for Mexican cinema, I am very honored and very excited.

