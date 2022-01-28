He hired a stuntman to do an exam for him while he was playing in the Africa Cup

Mostafa Mohamed, striker for the Egyptian national team. (Photo: Kenzo Tribouillard / AFP / Getty Images).

In each edition of the African Cup there are many curious stories and in this 2022 that is celebrated in Cameroon it is not being an exception. One of the most bizarre stars the Egyptian Mostafa Mohamed, who hired a stuntman to take an exam for him while he was in the tournament.

Mohamed, a 24-year-old striker, plays for the Turkish Galatasaray, but also studies Information Technology at the Higher Institute of Management and Information Technology in Giza, his hometown, and was scheduled to take the exams for the first semester of the course this January. However, his call for the African Cup disrupted his plans.

Mohamed heads in the match against Sudan in the first phase. (Photo: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images).

For this reason, it occurred to him to convince a young man who looked very similar physically to do the test for him. A person in charge of the center ended up realizing that it was not the footballer who was carrying out the exam and reported the case. Later, it was discovered that it was, in fact, a student of Literature.

The matter became serious and the Egyptian police arrested the double, who he claimed he did it to “help a friend”. Now the investigation is focused on knowing if the impersonator would have received money for taking the exam, which would mean a crime punishable by imprisonment for both him and the footballer.

To make the case even more convoluted, the young man, whose identity has not been made public, added in his confession before the prosecutor investigating the case that it was not the first time he had posed as the Galatasaray player and that I had already done up to three exams for him previouslyand. If confirmed, the striker would be immediately expelled from the center.

Meanwhile, Mohamed is still in Cameroon playing in the African Cup and has not commented on the matter. The forward is being the undisputed starter for the Egyptian team, which is doing well in the tournament.

Star of Egypt and followed by Sevilla

Mostafa Mohammed is one of the best soccer players in Egypt nowadays. Trained in the Zamalek youth academy, one of the most powerful clubs in the country, he spent several years on loan to different teams in the Egyptian Premier League until he finally settled in his home club.

In the winter market of the 2020-21 season was loaned to Galatasaray, which definitively took over his services last summer in exchange for 3.5 million euros. In the Turkish team he is playing at a good level and has 14 goals in 44 games.

Mohamed in a Turkish league match this season with Galatasaray. (Photo: Ali Atmaca/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images).

In fact, his good performances They have caught the attention of Monchi, Sevilla’s sporting director, and his name sounds in the corridors of the Sánchez Pizjuán as a possible incorporation for the 2022-23 season.

