“He was better than Messi and Benzema”

2022-01-27

Leo Messi He won the Ballon d’Or for the best footballer of 2021 awarded by France Football and Robert Lewandowski He was awarded with The Best of FIFA. These awards generated great controversy among fans and journalists. However, for Erling Haland there is no discussion.

The striker of Borussia Dortmund He did not hesitate to point out the best player today. ”Lewandowski, number 1, was the best. Then Karim Benzema was fantastic for me. But Leo Messi was exceptional. Thus, Benzema and Messi would share second and third place”, he said in statements to his country’s Viaplay channel.

And the reality is that despite being his rival in Germany, the numbers of the Polish striker agree with Haland: Lewandowski He has 26 goals in the current Bundesliga (top scorer). In the last edition of the German championship, ‘Lewy’ added 41 (beating the record of 40 held by the legendary Gerd Müller).