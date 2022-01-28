“He was better than Messi and Benzema”

2022-01-27
Leo Messi He won the Ballon d’Or for the best footballer of 2021 awarded by France Football and Robert Lewandowski He was awarded with The Best of FIFA. These awards generated great controversy among fans and journalists. However, for Erling Haland there is no discussion.
Haaland was able to go to this great Europe for two million euros
The striker of Borussia Dortmund He did not hesitate to point out the best player today. ”Lewandowski, number 1, was the best. Then Karim Benzema was fantastic for me. But Leo Messi was exceptional. Thus, Benzema and Messi would share second and third place”, he said in statements to his country’s Viaplay channel.
And the reality is that despite being his rival in Germany, the numbers of the Polish striker agree with Haland: Lewandowski He has 26 goals in the current Bundesliga (top scorer). In the last edition of the German championship, ‘Lewy’ added 41 (beating the record of 40 held by the legendary Gerd Müller).
By, Haland He explained what he must improve so that he is the best in the world. “If anything should improve, it’s not getting injured, because if I don’t get injured I’ll play many more games and deliver even better.”
Haaland’s clause confirmed and who can sign him
To top it off, the Norwegian said that “if you ask me what my goals are for 2022, it is not to get injured, and the goals for the rest of my career are not to get injured. That’s the main”.
It is worth mentioning that Haland registers 16 goals in the current Bundesliga and it could be his last season with the Borussia Dortmund due to the strong interest shown by clubs such as Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester City.