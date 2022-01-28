Health reports 36 additional deaths from COVID-19

The Health Department reported today, Friday, 36 new deaths from COVID-19a number that raised the total accumulated in this line to 3,809.

The number of reported deaths does not mean that they all occurred yesterday, but rather that the agency notified that the deaths reported today were recorded during the past few days.

According to dependency, 13 of the deceased were not vaccinated, 20 were only vaccinated with two doses, and three had not received their booster dose.

The total reported today brought to 490 the number of deaths reported on the island so far this month. The island is currently averaging 14 deaths per day.

Secretary of Health, Carlos Melladohas clarified on several occasions that the number of deaths is higher in people vaccinated with two doses than in those not vaccinated because the majority of the population is inoculated, so “proportionally, the number will be higher.”

Regarding deaths by vaccination status, Health explained that the average number of deaths unvaccinated people for every 100,000 -in a period of 30 days- it is 26; in the case of vaccinated (with two doses) is 15; and refering to vaccinated with booster doses is 5.

In total, they have been reported in the last 30 days:

– 176 deaths of people not vaccinated of a population of 666,628 (this population number is constantly changing as people get vaccinated).

– 250 people deaths vaccinated (partially without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,674,628 (this population number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster).

– 55 deaths of people vaccinated with the drug booster out of a population of 864,581 (this population figure is constantly changing, depending on the number of people receiving that dose).

On the other hand, total hospitalizations for the virus dropped to 591, about 56 patients less than yesterday. The total number of hospitalized is broken down into 560 which are adult patients and 31 pediatric.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate reported at 6:00 am stood at 21.32%, which translates to two percentage points less than yesterday.

At noon the data will be expanded in all lines of incidence of the virus.