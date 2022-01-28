High and low 7 days by mutual doctors

The training understands that doctors of Muface or Mugeju they should also be able to sign temporary incapacities that cover the full time of quarantinethat is to say a week, stipulated by the Ministry of Health.
It therefore urges the Government to modify the consolidated text of the General Social Security Law, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 8/2015, of October 30, and to establish a extraordinary budget item “to meet the costs arising from this measure.”
He did it through a Non-law proposition on the recognition to the doctors of the Primary Care services and the Mutuals of the ability to issue, simultaneously, the discharge and discharge part for the Temporary Disability processes derived from Covid-19, which they hope will be debated in the Plenary session of the Congress of Deputies.
Current legislation recognizes this possibility. “exclusively to ‘very short’ casualties, of less than five calendar days”, therefore, they would not include those derived from contagion by Covid-19 associated with a 7-day isolation. For this reason, he considers it “striking” that the Ministry of Social Security claimed that “the discharge management program allows the registration to be retained until the indicated date, in this case 7 days, and at that time it is transmitted to the INSS”, referring to this system is already used in some autonomous community. They consider that this has generated a scenario of “legal and social insecurity due to the lack of uniform rules and common criteria.”
“Common norm” of registrations and cancellations in all the Autonomous Communities
From the party they believe that the solution provided by the Government “does not comply with current regulations” and the responsibility is transferred to the “autonomous communities, which may give rise to different solutions and responses in each region”.
In addition, they see a drawback in requiring that “medical practitioners carry out more procedures, with the slowdown and loss of efficiency in their actions that this entails.”
Therefore, they advocate providing a standard common to the entire territory that expressly protects doctors to be able to simultaneously grant medical discharge and discharge reports in a period of isolation equal to or greater than five days. “With this, it will be possible to reduce the care burden of primary care centers, provide effective administrative services to citizens and transfer the support of our public services to Spaniards and public employees,” they say. As a proposal, they advocate the extraordinary and urgent modification of Royal Decree 625/2014, of July 18, and ESS Order 1187/2015, of June 15, so that this possibility is recognized.
