Horoscopes of Mhoni Vidente TODAY January 28, predictions for love, health and money

Mhoni Vidente brings you the horoscope predictions for this Friday, January 28; know everything that the stars have in store for you in health, money and love, thanks to your tarot cards.

ARIES

There is a certain tension in the air and you can’t explain why. You review your behaviors and you can’t find what you could have done that caused that annoyance. Lose care, and in any case be more empathetic: the person next to you has the right to be angry or sad for reasons that only concern them. The experience you have is a treasure to which you are not getting all the juice you should. You leave it inside you without yielding or benefiting you. It is time for you to be recognized and bear fruit. To that end, you need to stop modesty and say: “I am an expert in…” Every day is an opportunity to start over, to start from scratch. What prevents you? This is a good time like any other to reconcile with a past that hurts you, but that: yesterday. Let it stay behind, and give yourself what you deserve: a heart free of bitterness.

TAURUS

What is said once cannot be unsaid, and you must face the consequences of your words. An apology will not suffice today. You should consider a complete change of attitude. If you do so, your relationship will be strengthened, because you will generate that jolt that you and the person you love need to rearrange things. It is a day to go to that place where you want to develop and where, until now, you have not had any luck to enter. It is very likely that you will find a crack in the door through which you can enter and prove your worth. Don’t be shy, because opportunities never favor cowards. You will never notice the changes that you have undertaken in favor of your health from one day to the next. Every important work is built with patience and over time. Let your good habits take hold and show you that all this time of limitations and effort has not been in vain. Do not give up.

GEMINI

There are learnings of love that can only be done through trial and error: on the fly and, sometimes, hurting. Day by day we are discovering the limits of our couple. That which tolerates, that which does not; what you want, what you dislike… Take note of the learning you are going to have today. Don’t expect the fruits to come without the precise mixture of sweat and blood. Every profit has its dose. You can’t sit idly by waiting for the harvest to pick itself up: today is a day to roll up your sleeves and go all in. The stars, for their part, will reward your efforts. The way to fix those small imbalances that cause you a series of discomforts is to see your body and your mind as an integral whole. Mind and body cannot be separated: what you think affects your organic functioning, what you eat leads to bright or dark thoughts…

CANCER

It is a day when, like the Sun, you must shine and be the one to take firm steps towards the future. It is a good time to get out of this routine that threatens to become a swamp from which your love cannot leave. Surprise, spontaneity and romance should be the key from here on out. When there is chaos in the house, things do not go well. Order must be brought back. The first strategy to do so is to assess what has been done so far. The results will allow you to establish what works and what does not, and where it is necessary to invest more effort. Don’t put off this process any longer. They say that, to look healthier, there is nothing like walking firmer and straighter. In your case, that will also help you with those back problems that don’t leave you alone. So be aware of your posture and your walk, and the way you sit. Help your body avoid tension.

LEO

Your partner expects from you an act that surprises her. Something that makes you feel like beneath the calm surface there is a roaring fire. So that you no longer make him wait and bring out the best in you. That indomitable spirit for which he chose you, and make love work its wonders. Give him something he will never forget. This has been a long break in business, and you’re seriously thinking of throwing in the towel. Is it time to retire? The stars believe that no, that you must insist and resist. This bad season is about to come to an end, and only those who have known how to resist winter will be able to enjoy spring. The food you like the most is the one that hurts you the most. It is a common tragedy that happens to all of us, and one that we must deal with. Pleasures must be dosed, because otherwise not only do they harm us with excess: by becoming routine, they become part of the routine.

VIRGO

There is a small current of rancor that goes back and forth between the two. There are unspoken and unclarified things that hurt them, and with which they have not been able to deal, essentially because neither of them gives in. Today is a good day for you to do it, and for both of you to consider this eventuality resolved. You have to go out and take risks. Until now you have remained as another part of the team, as one more cog in the machinery. And that anonymity has not allowed you to prove how much you are worth on your own. So today end that false humility, and step forward to show what you are capable of. You are going to miss many people throughout your life, as you are now. That is why it is important that you learn to deal with absences and dismissals. They are part of life, and a sign that we appreciate those who have crossed our lives. The happiness of then is equivalent to the pain of now, they say, and that is a consolation.

POUND

On this day you have to set aside the night and go out to dance, have fun, have dinner by candlelight… And it is because your partner misses that they have each other exclusively and with time. Close the doors to distractions and those who demand time and attention. Tonight they should only have eyes for each other. You wonder how to put yourself above your competition. It is not a good time for direct combat, so you must leave aggressive strategies. Far from it, you have to concentrate on work. If you put your personal stamp on it, if you add that excellence that only you can give, you will win. You have to avoid those small slips, and you must adhere with greater discipline to your care. Your body is a temple, one that has its physical foundation and its spiritual core, and you must take care of both dimensions. It’s time to stop work-related excuses, and spend at least an hour a day on your self-care.

SCORPIO

A family reunion threatens to put all your patience and people skills to the test. Avoid, at all costs, criticize the affections of the couple, much less contradict them. It is vital that you maintain your composure. Consider that it’s only a few hours, and that your partner is for life. Today you have to try a different route to work. It is necessary because your sharp eye will detect an opportunity that would otherwise go unnoticed by you. You must make contact with the people involved and know how to sell yourself. You will see that it will be of great use to you. That anxiety you can’t get rid of can be brought down with animal contact. If you have pets, be closer to them, and let their contact free you from those bad energies that don’t let you raise your head. If you don’t have pets, go to a friendly house where there are some. Or go to an animal therapy center.

SAGITTARIUS

This is a good day to get closer and build bridges. It is necessary to reduce the gaps that have opened up in recent times before they widen. There is no time to lose. It is necessary that the light returns to the house, and that there is nothing that stands between the two. You have to talk and agree. This day you will face a possible decrease in your income. You must take corrective action immediately, otherwise you risk making your work unsustainable in the future. In order for you to remedy this possibility, you must apply your intuition. What are your strengths and what are your weaknesses? The way to get rid of this pressure you feel is to speak up. Speak and express what you feel, release what you shut up and weighs you down. Pick up the phone and talk to friends, family or someone you know. You have served them as emotional support on other occasions: it is time for them to support you now.

CAPRICORN

Where one eats, two may well eat. Do not fear the economy or coexistence, because this change that your partner has been demanding for a long time is necessary and cannot be postponed. It is time to found that space between the two of you, and to move forward with the growth of a relationship that is just beginning to discover its own possibilities. You must return to your original plan. The signs had already warned you, and you need to pay attention to them, because if you don’t, you could suffer loss, economic and more serious (in your enthusiasm and self-esteem). It is necessary to take a few steps back and change course and speed. You have to get out of those spaces that are not good for you. Certain circles have been created for certain types of people, and there is nothing wrong with wanting to belong. It is human to want to be part of something, but what is demanded there is not something that you can offer. And it hurts you to think that you don’t have that ability.

AQUARIUM

The idea, as extreme as it sounds, is to found Paradise again. This time on earth. Your partner tries day after day. If you haven’t noticed, it’s time for you to do it, because it’s also time to pitch in and join their just cause. The purpose of all love is to preserve itself in happiness, and it is time to participate in the cause. It’s time to move on. You’ve accomplished great things where you are now, but it’s time for a change of direction. Fortune is an animal that abandons us when our steps become repetitive. That is why it is important to surprise her by accepting new challenges, which would not be expected of us. It is a fact that there is about you than what people see with the naked eye. It’s time to unleash that potential. Forget false humility: it’s time to shine with your potential. There is no tomorrow when it comes to self-confidence. You need to assert yourself and you must do it right now, without a doubt.

PISCES

Today you are going to discover that when it comes to love there is no method, there are no teachers, there is no compass… It scares you a little, this evidence that a relationship apparently has such weak foundations, but that is just part of its magic: everything can happen, everything can be reborn and, therefore, within love, everything can last forever. The essential part of your business is people. The one that works, the one that sells, the one that buys… That is why you must improve your skills in handling it. Take a course or find out about the requirements you must meet to be a better leader and a more empathic colleague, as well as someone who knows how to persuade. This series of crises must be stopped. You don’t take care of yourself until something happens (some unpleasant surprise, some alarm signal). You know that the best care is prevention, and that care must be daily and constant. Put aside the excuses and take your well-being as your most important goal.

