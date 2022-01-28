Argentina beat Chile on Thursday and extended their undefeated record in the tie, but the heat in the match ended up affecting coach Lionel Scaloni’s plans for Tuesday’s match against Colombia.

It should be remembered that this match will be played at the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium, in Córdoba, and not at River Plate’s Monumental, the traditional venue for Argentina in the World Cup qualifiers.

Argentina’s casualties for the game against Colombia

Scaloni already left out of this double qualifying round LionelMessi, that was not ready. But now, in the game in Calama, he lost four other players due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

The four soccer players from Argentina who were disqualified for the next match of their selection are Nicolas Otamendi, Leandro Paredes, and Rodrigo de Paul. Y Nicholas Tagliafico.

It must be remembered that the regulations of the tie punish with a game of suspension to the players who accumulate two reprimands.

For now, the call for new players is not contemplated for the match against the team led by Reinaldo Rueda, which will be played next Tuesday at 7:15 p.m., Colombian time.

