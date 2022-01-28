How to tune channels on LG Smart TV: Set up and order

It is very simple. For example, if you have a WebOS version 3.5 to 4.5 you will know it by the remote control or by the Home button on the Smart TV. The controller must have the layout that you can see in the image below and will be a Magic Control AN-MR19BA, AN-MR18BA or AN-MR650A model. If you want to know it according to the menu, you will see that it appears as in the photo. Are the latest versions that currently exist.

It will depend on the operating system that you have on your LG Smart TV that you must follow some steps or others. It depends on the year in which you bought the TV that you have to follow some steps or others or have one version or another of webOS so we can check it before following this tutorial.

Regardless of the LG television model you have, they all allow you to tune in to the channels to find a new one or simply because it is not working properly, because you bought it new, it was given to you, etc. From the settings we can adjust what we see on our television.

if you have one webOS 3.0 version of 2016 We can see it through the remote control, which will be a Magic Control AN-MR650 with central buttons like in the photo below or with a launcher like the one you can see in the image.

The same goes for the model. webOS 2.0 that you will have if you have a TV from 2015. You will see the command as in the image and the launcher. Although you should keep in mind that, according to LG, some models have improved the interface.

tune channels

Once we are clear about what model we have or what version of the operating systemwe can tune the channels with a process that varies from version to version but that will be simple in all cases… We must bear in mind that the channels will be tuned depending on the quality and intensity of the signal. If they don’t work, you can contact an antenna operator to make sure everything is correct.

On WebOS 4.5

The steps in this version of the operating system are as follows:

Go to the sidebar of the TV screen

Look for the channels section

A series of available options will open

Inside, click on “Channel tuning and configuration”

A new window will open with options

Select “Auto Tune.”

Here you must choose the source: DTT, cable or satellite

Click on “next”

Check the “Search” option. digital only”

Tap on the next button

Wait a few seconds or minutes while it searches all the channels

When finished, click on “DONE”

On WebOS versions from 3.0 to 4.0

The steps are practically identical, although with a different interface.

Open the settings menu and go to the sidebar

Within the menu, open the Channels section

Go to “Channel Tuning & Setup”

In the new screen, we must choose “·Sint.Aut” so that the process is automatic. Or manual tuning if you want to do it yourself.

Choose between sources: Antenna, Cable, Satellite

Once chosen, tap on “Digital only search”

Confirm all steps with “Next”

Wait for all channels to be searched

When it is complete, click on “Done”

On webOS 2.0

If you have a somewhat older Smart TV, you can do it too. If your version is from the year 2015, it is possible that many apps are not compatible.

The steps will be the following:

Tap the settings button on your Magic Control or remote

You will see the icon bar on the right side of the screen

Tap at the bottom to open “Advanced Options”

In the left sidebar, look for “Channels”

Here opens the first section “Channel tuning”

We will then click on “Sint.Auto”

We choose the source between DTT, cable or satellite

Let’s click on “next”

Wait a few minutes for the search to complete

Confirm with “Done”

sort channels

Once we have already tuned them, we must order them. It is very easy to do it. If you have a WebOS version from 3.0 to 4.5 (or the equivalent to models launched since 2016), the steps we must follow are the following:

We touch the Magic Control knob and open settings

We go to the sidebar and open “All settings”

We open the Channels menu, tap on “Channel Manager”

Here, choose “Edit All Programs”

Once we’ve done this, we can move several at once. We select from among all the channels that appear on the screen, as in the image. Once you have them marked, press the yellow button on the remote control and we choose the destination position of the same. They will be placed in order if you have chosen several or will be placed in that position if you have only marked one channel. Finally, the channels will have moved and will be placed as you want, following the order.

if simply you want to edit a channel, you click on it and press the blue button on the remote control or the “edit numbers” button in the top menu. A window will appear to enter a new position. We accept and it will have been changed, as we can see in the images below.

Other channels: LG Channels

In recent versions of LG Smart TVs we can also access an exclusive function that adds a series of channels. It offers free access to internet channels and they are available to watch live or watch on demand. We can access it from the LG TV settings.

We simply go to the settings panel and open “All settings”. From here, we look for the “Channels” section and at the bottom we activate “LG Channels”, as we see in the image below. Within the menu we have to give access and consent, mark “Accept” and accept the user permissions and finally press “Ok” to confirm the process and start seeing all the functions it offers.