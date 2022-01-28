Hugo Pérez: “The national team behaved bravely”

The technician of the El Salvador national team, Hugo Perez He was satisfied with the attitude of his players on the pitch, but not with the 1-0 result against U.S in Columbus that takes him even further away from Qatar World Cup 2022.

The national strategist approved the development of the team during the match at Lower.com Field, but regretted that “details” continue to cost dearly in this octagonal.

“In general we had a couple of chances, especially in the first half, but that’s not enough to beat the United States. Now in the tactical scheme, I think it was a balanced match, because it was difficult for the United States, I know that when we left El Salvador They said we were going to lose at least 3-0, 4-0, but our players were fine“Hugo Pérez said during the conference.

Pérez remarked that the importance of these matches with rivals like the United States serve for the players to realize that “they can compete.”

“I hope that after this game I hope that my players have realized that they can compete with a team like the United States., especially the generation that they have, which is very good, despite that we came here, we stood up very well, I think we were tactically intelligent but at the same time we managed some parts of the game“, he added.

LACK OF HIERARCHY AND CARING FOR DETAILS

Hugo Pérez believed that the El Salvador team needs to gain hierarchy and take care of details such as the play of the goal where a defensive error once again overshadowed a good presentation of the national team.

“I think we need a little more hierarchy, because the mistake that costs us the goal is our own mistake. Basically it is a filtered ball that did not carry much danger but you make a mistake and it costs you the game“said the coach.

“We lack forcefulness, we need to be attentive to details, the goal is a detail that we cannot solve inside our area, their left side scores the goal for us, these are things that have affected us throughout the octagonal and now we don’t was the exception. Our team behaved in a very brave way, of great value and I think that we have to value it because we are no longer a team that comes and they score 5-0“, he concluded.