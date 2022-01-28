Humberto Zurita dedicates an emotional message to Christian Bach three years after his death

“Christian, three years have passed since your departure and today I have a big smile on my face, I have your love in my eyes, peace in my heart. With you I weathered the storms. With you I flourished and you are in all my dreams; When I close my eyes and imagine you, a big smile is drawn on my face and I remember every moment we live together, “he wrote Humberto Zurita.

Along with an image of the actress, characterized as her character Magdalena Mendoza in the iconic soap opera hate weddings (1983), the actor added:

It’s amazing that you’re still life to me. Angel of my guardian do not stop giving me your sweet company. Give light to my path and happiness to my days seeing my children flourish through their eyes and, from wherever you are; watch them enjoy their achievements and fulfilled desires.”

Before his more than 423 thousand followers, Zurita, who recently suffered the death of his mother, Guadalupe Moreno, highlighted: “Keep lighting up my days, so that every morning, when I wake up, life allows me to take you to my mouth with every breath to learn to say your name full of pride; May my heart spill the love with which you marked my life and I can share it with every living being on earth. Life without love is meaningless.

Later, in his message he listed the words: Light, Heat, “Woman, Mother, Children, Love, Harmony, From the universe, Happy anniversary”, and the date he died Christian Bach, “2/26/2022”. He then explained why it is that he remembers her a month before the three-year anniversary of his death.