“I wish I was with his dad”: They attack Marjorie De Sousa in a publication where she congratulates her son

Marjorie De Sousa is attacked in the publication where she congratulates her son on his birthday. Despite the moving message that the actress wrote to Matías, there are those who ask her to allow her to see her father.

A day like today, January 27, but in 2017 little Matías Gregorio Gil De Sousa was born, the result of the fleeting relationship between the actor Julian Gil and Marjorie deSousa. The little boy is currently in the custody of the actress who has not allowed her son to live with his father after accusing him of having been an absent father during the pregnancy and not paying the amount corresponding to child support.

Despite the fight that the actor from soap operas like “For loving without law” has made to recover his son, luck has not been in his favor. However, that is not an impediment to congratulate your son even if it is from a distance after not seeing him since 2019.

Marjorie De Sousa writes a tender message for her son Matías

With a series of photographs in which he appears Marjorie DeSousa Together with her son, the actress wrote: “Happy birthday to the most beautiful thing that came into my life. I have so much inside of me to thank you my sun, so much that you filled me since that January 27 when I heard that voice, when I touched you I felt my heart stop and I realized that my heart at that moment was in my hands, smelling you, feeling that just hitting me calmed you down, just like you still do…”

“Thank you for being what I was missing, now I understand that the meaning of my life is you. With you storms are magical adventures, you are an angel, you are a noble being, you are so much son. May God allow me to accompany you throughout this beautiful path. I love you,” Marjorie concluded.

While many thought it was a very nice message and flooded the little one with congratulations from colleagues in the art world and fans, there were those who asked Marjorie De Sousa to let Matías see his father.

“Happy birthday, Matt. I hope one day they let you party with your dad“, ” Happy Birthday. I wish you were with daddy too“, “Congratulations. Soon you’ll make your own decisionsMatías” and “As much as he does not show his face to the baby we all know that he is the same as Julián”, were some of the outstanding comments.